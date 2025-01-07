Body found in Spain during search for missing John George

A BODY has been found in Spain during searches for missing West Belfast man John George.

Mr George who is also known as John Hardy, has been missing since December 14 when he was last in contact with his family. Mr George's family have been in Spain for the past three weeks searching for the father-of-two.

At the weekend the PSNI urged the public to assist them in finding the whereabouts of missing 37-year-old.

A statement from KRW Law on behalf of the family said: "We can confirm the father of Mr George contacted us today shortly after 5pm to confirm Spanish police told him they had recovered his son's remains.

"Mr Billy George was told that his son's body was now in a morgue awaiting formal identification

"The family are both distressed but also relieved at this latest news.

"It brings to an end an extremely tortuous search process for the body.

"The family want to thank all who have helped and supported them over the last number of days.

"They now now respectfully ask for some privacy to allow them both time and space to engage on the next harrowing stages on what is now a formalised murder investigation".