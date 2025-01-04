PSNI urge public to come forward with information on missing John George

A NEW Major Incident Public Portal has been launched by the PSNI as police urge the public to assist them in finding the whereabouts of missing West Belfast man John George.

Mr George – also known as John Hardy – was reported missing by his family on December 18 when the 37-year-old failed to return from a holiday. He was last in touch with his family on December 14, when he drove from Alicante to Benidorm.

He had travelled to Spain three weeks earlier to visit friends but never made it back to spend Christmas with his children. His family, who are leading the search for him, believe he was murdered and his body dumped.

With no jurisdiction over the investigation in Spain, the PSNI is acting in a family liaison role and are appealing for information from anyone that could lead to the whereabouts of Mr George being discovered.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We would ask anyone who believes they may have information which could assist the Spanish Investigation Team with their investigation to contact us on 101. Any photographs or footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with the Police Service of Northern Ireland through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI24T24-PO1 and that information will be forwarded to Spanish Police."

A QR code is also available.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."