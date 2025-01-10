John George murder: Man arrested is released on bail

A MAN arrested in relation to the murder of Twinbrook man John George in Spain has been released on bail by an investigating judge pending an ongoing criminal probe.

The 32 year-old, from the Czech Republic, who has not been named appeared in court in in the Costa Blanca town of Torrevieja on Friday morning.

The body of John George (37) was recovered on Tuesday after having been missing for over three weeks. He was last in contact with his family on December 14.

Following the court appearance on Friday, a spokesman for the Valencian Community’s High Court of Justice said: “The head of Torrevieja’s Court of Instruction Number Two, acting as a duty court, has decided to release with precautionary measures the man arrested in relationship to the homicide of a Northern Irish citizen whose body was discovered in Rojales on Tuesday.

“The decision was taken in accordance with the criteria of public prosecutors.

“The judge is currently attributing to him a crime of homicide as an accomplice or by aiding and abetting the crime.

“His bail conditions include the obligations to sign on at court every fortnight and hand in his passport and he is also banned from leaving Spain.

“The court will continue with investigations with the intention of fully solving this case.”