Plaque unveiled in honour of Irish language trailblazer Diarmuid Ó Tuama

LE CHÉILE: The family of Diarmuid Ó Tuama with the plaque that was erected in his honour

A PLAQUE has been erected at a North Belfast Gaelscoil in memory of Irish language pioneer Diarmuid Ó Tuama.

The Shaws Road man was a former principal of the first Gaelscoil in the North, Bunscoil Phobail Feirste. He was also an author, an historian and a trailblazing Irish language activist.

On his second anniversary a special event was held at Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain in North Belfast to commemorate Diarmuid.

Organised by principal Séamas O’Donnghaile, who was a close friend of Diarmuid, a plaque was unveiled by Diarmuid's children Séamus, Brónach and Diarmuid.

"When we think of people we have lost in recent times, Diarmuid Ó Tuama was a hero," Séamas told those gathered. "My first memories of Diarmuid were as a teacher in St Paul’s teaching Irish. I was teaching Irish in the Cluain Ard when a class needed covered in St Paul's.

"I went up and Diarmuid was there. I was about 17 or 18 at the time and saw the influence he had on his own community.

"I got my first job in Bunscoil Phobal Feirste and it was Diarmuid that encouraged me to apply for it. The plaque includes a quote from a recording I did with Diarmuid a number of years ago.

"He said the field was clear when we started and we had to plough that field but now the seed is planted and there are more fields now but I am not confident the people working in the fields have the same mindset. We have great teachers but I don't know if we have enough Irish teachers.

"It will act as a mirror to the teachers in the school. It is also a challenge to all of us in the Irish language sector."