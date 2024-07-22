Gaelic Games: Gleeson steps back as Antrim hurling manager

After five years at the helm and six in total with the county, Darren Gleeson has opted to step down as Antrim hurling manager.

An All-Ireland winning goalkeeper with his native Tipperary, Gleeson was appointed in late 2019, having served as a selector under Neal Peden during the previous season.

During his initial three-year term as manager, Gleeson guided Antrim to the Division 2A League title during the Covid raved 2020 and followed up with a first Joe McDonagh Cup win just prior to Christmas of that year.

Antrim have remained in Division One since and although they were forced back into the McDonagh Cup for 2022, another 'Joe Mac' success would come in 2022 before they faced Cork in the All-Ireland series the following week.

Speculation mounted whether the Portroe man would be reappointed and after several weeks, that was the case on a new two-year term, with the option of a third.

Again, Division One status was secured in 2023 before a first opportunity to compete in the Leinster Championship round robin, opening with a draw at hoe to Dublin and ending with victory at Westmeath to remain in the competition for this year.

Despite a stirring home win over Wexford, it took another final day victory - this time against Carlow - to ensure the Saffrons will be back in Leinster for next season.

Following that win over the Barrowsiders, Gleeson outlined his intention to step back and consider whether to take up the option of that third year, but on Monday, it was confirmed he is stepping back.

"This morning my tenure as Antrim Senior Hurling Manager has come to an end," he said in a statement.

"It is a position that I have held with the upmost pride since the autumn of 2019.

"When I first made the journey in the spring of 2018 to help with a few sessions, little did I think that I would still be there in 2024.

"To Naoibh, Caoimhe, Sean and Padraic, mam and dad, Flan and Una and our families, I thank you for your unwavering support during my tenure. The journey would not have been possible without you and our friends.

"To the Antrim County Board that appointed me, Neal Peden who gave me the opportunity and Gary O’Kane who made that first phonecall, I thank you and will be forever grateful. To the Board and their officers that I have worked with, I thank you for your support.

"To the backroom team, your professionalism, knowledge and desire to improve Antrim hurling has been a joy to lead and I thank you for all you have done. Too many to name, but your dedication has helped rise the tide of Antrim hurling.

"To my management team of Johnny Campbell, Gary O’Kane, Jim Close, Clinton Hennessey and Justin McCormick, I thank you for your support, loyalty and friendship. What you have given to help raise the standards of Antrim hurling has been incredible. Your families, clubs and county should be so proud of your efforts.

"To the players of Antrim who set out with the goal of putting Antrim back to the top table of inter-county hurling, we have achieved that through your hard work, dedication and commitment. From day one we have been an extremely ambitious group who have taken great pride in representing Antrim, backed by your clubs and families and I know how proud they are of you and your achievements. Winning two Joe McDonaghs Cups in 2020 and 2022, winning the National Hurling League Division Two in 2020, and being ever present in Division One since, and with Antrim's place in the 2025 LHSC secured, a huge opportunity lays ahead for this group and I wish you well.

"I would like to thank the following supporters and sponsors of Antrim: Dominic Kearns and Fibrus, Tony Shivers and Premier Electrics, Tony and Declan Donnelly and Northern Property, Creagh Concrete and the McKeague family and FonaCab for their support to me and Antrim GAA.

"To Tony Shivers, your ambition, drive and passion for Antrim GAA has been paramount in our success. I thank you for all you have done and your friendship. To you and your committee at the Saffron Business Forum, your work has been transformative for Antrim, and I wish you well for the future.

"To the committees and supporters of Club Aontroma and Casement Park Social Club, I thank you for backing this wonderful team at every opportunity.

"To the clubs of Antrim, thank you for nurturing and supplying the players to the county. You should be immensely proud of them and what they have achieved to date. For the Minor and U20 management teams, who are working so hard to bring the county forward, I thank you for your support and co-operation during my tenure.

"To the loyal Antrim hurling public, I look forward to meeting you around the playing pitches of Ireland as you continue to support this great county of yours and I continue my hurling journey."

The search is now on for Gleeson's replacement with it understood that along with nominations from the clubs, the players will have a role in the selection.

Gleeson departs having presided in an upturn in fortunes for Antrim hurling having put in the hard years and long miles to ensure it is in a much better place than when he entered.

"We express our sincere gratitude to Darren for his unwavering dedication, passion, and hard work," Antrim GAA Chairperson, Séamus McMullan acknowledged.

"His commitment has not only brought success on the field but also inspired a renewed sense of pride and optimism within Antrim GAA and its hurling community in particular.

"Darren's tenure has marked a transformative period for Antrim hurling and we are deeply thankful to him and his management team for the new levels of excellence they have instilled in our players and our entire organisation.

"We wish Darren and his family all the best in the future and look forward to building on the solid foundation he has laid for Antrim hurling."