Gaelic Games: Honours even as Antrim and Dublin play out thriller

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship

Antrim 1-19 Dublin 1-19

A POINT dropped or a point gained? It was hard to know at the final whistle of Saturday's rip-roaring Leinster Senior Hurling Championship opener at a wet Corrigan Park as Cian O'Sullivan rescued a draw for Dublin at the death.

Bar a couple of brief interludes, the Saffrons virtually led throughout with Dublin;'s only lead of the day coming when top-scorer Dónal Burke rattled the net on 67 minutes, but Antrim turned it around to lead in stoppage time.

Yet for the final quarter, it was the visitors, who had trailed by six at that point, who seemed to gain momentum as they whittled down the lead with man-of-the-match Paddy Burke making one of countless vital challenges to deny substitute Sean Currie a certain goal, while Conall Bohill threw himself at what looked like a certain Dublin goal deep in stoppage time to force a 65 that ultimately led to the leveller.

Those challenges epitomised the Antrim effort on Saturday as they showed up with an incredible intensity that proved they were more than ready for the step-up to the Leinster Championship having fallen flat against the same opposition in Navan two years previous.

The Saffrons left Pairc Tailteann that day with a huge reality check and while there was a sense they were narrowing the gap as evidenced by League performances, Championship is a different species and the questions would only be answered on Saturday. They were in spades.

The @FibrusFullFibre Man of the match is Mr Paddy Burke 🌟 pic.twitter.com/noPVLeSQH9 — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) April 22, 2023

In the build-up, Antrim manager Darren Gleeson urged Antrim fans to back this team, insisting it is a team worth getting behind and those who braved the afternoon rain were given a performance to be proud of by as every player gave it everything.

Seaan Elliott produced his best game of the year, his work for Antrim's goal a microcosm of the team performance, while his team-mates thundered not challenges, fought tooth and nail for everything and when the chips were down, refused to lose as they got back in front with time almost up.

But it was O'Sullivan, arguably Dublin's best on the day with six points including one from a sideline - albeit a disputed one as Antrim's Ryan McGarry appeared content to let the ball go out of play when certain it had come off a Dublin boot - who rescued his team.

Both sides had their chances to win this one, Antrim leaving scores behind them too, so perhaps on balance, a draw was not unkind on either.

"I thought we should have won the game," Gleeson insisted afterwards.

"Straight away after half-time we had two point chances and then went on a run of a few scores and they had some misses.

"We got a purple patch and made scores out of it, went out of the game and bravely got back into it. We had a point disallowed that 'Coby' (Conal Cunning) put over the bar (for a thrown pass) but James (McNaughton) made a good pass and that's something we work on.

"We should have had a few more points there. Paddy (Burke) was straight through and should have put it over the bar (when opting to pass inside) - he knows that himself - but they are all learning curves.

"We got torn asunder by the same team in Navan on our last visit into the Leinster Championship (2021) so we've stepped up a bit.

"We've a point on the board, have another opportunity to go get another point or two next week in Wexford which will be a big task, but that's what we're here for."

Conor Johnston heads for goal with Paddy Smyth in pursuit

Antrim roared into this game with a huge intensity as Keelan Molloy pointed them into an early lead and although Dónal Burke replied, the Saffrons owned the opening phase with Gerard Walsh and Conal Cunning landing.

That early effort was epitomised by the opening goal on eight minutes as Seaan Elliott forced a turnover and then sprinted in on goal. His shot was saved by Seán Brennan, but Conor Johnston was there to bat home the rebound to make it 1-4 to 0-2.

Burke and Cian O'Sullivan were carrying the fight for Dublin who did settle and enjoyed a decent spell with four points on the spin, but Antrim steadied with Cunning converting frees.

The Dubs really ought to have had a goal on 29 minutes as Paul Crummey found himself in and the goal at his mercy, but scrambled defence forced a rushed shot that went over.

Antrim goalkeeper Ryan Elliott then was forced into a smart stop from Burke after Seaan Elliott nailed a sideline for Antrim, but three-in-a-row from Dublin left the minimum between the teams before a late Cunning free gave Antrim a 1-11 to 0-12 lead that in no way flattered them.

The rain was pouring in at the start of the second half but Antrim were turning up the heat and hit five of the opening six points of the half through man-of-the-match Paddy Burke, Cunning and Elliott within 15 minutes to put them in the box seat.

Dublin raised a charge, but Donal Burke began to misfire from frees although he regathered composure as the visitors ate into the Antrim lead.

A Michael Bradley point steadied the hosts, but momentum was with the visitors with O'Sullivan and Burke pointing to leave two in it with the clock ticking and three minutes from time, it seemed the Dubs had broken Antrim's hearts as substitute Seán Currie took a pass from fellow substitute Ronan Hayes and despite a suspicion on taking too many steps, popped to Burke who blasted home.

But Antrim stayed with it, Cunning knocking over a free and then in stoppage time, Paul Boyle floated over what the home support hoped was the winner.

But there was time for late drama as first, Conall Bohill recovered superbly to deny O'Sullivan a goal with a block out for a 65 that Burke floated in and this time, O'Sullivan opted to take his point to rescue a draw for the Dubs.

The ball spills free from Chris O'leary with Eoghan Campbell and Seaan Elliott closing in

"When we went a point up (after Burke's goal) I thought we might have held on with a few minutes to go," said Dublin manager Micheál Donoghue.

"It was a funny game: Antrim started really well and this was our third time playing them (this year) so we knew there was going to be little between the two teams and that's how it played out.

"They were tough conditions out there and we were reasonably happy at half-time, but Antrim kicked on again at the start of the second half to extend the lead out to six.

"We brought it back and Dónal's goal puts us a point ahead. Both teams had the opportunities to win, but it's a draw and we just move on now to next week."

Dublin had been Antrim's bogey side and much of that was down to their physical advantages, but that and the overall picture have clearly been whittled down based on Saturday's evidence.

"We've closed that (physical gap) and the guys have worked on that," Gleeson added.

"Some of our more 'flairy' players like James (McNaughton), Keelan (Molloy), 'Coby' (Conal Cunning) were tackling ferociously all day.

"Seaan Elliott was excellent for us in the middle of the field and has the pedals (pace) for it. He was on a man in Chris O'Leary who was transferred in from Cork and got stuck in which was great."

ANTRIM: R Elliott; P Burke (0-1), R McGarry, N O’Connor; G Walsh (0-3, all frees), E Campbell, C Bohill; M Bradley (0-2), J McNaughton; S Elliott (0-2, 1 sideline), K Molloy (0-1), N Elliott; C Cunning (0-9, 6 frees), N McManus, C Johnston (1-0).

Subs: J Maskey for N Elliott (28), E O'Neill for K Molloy (62), P Boyle (0-1) for C Johnston (66), D Nugent for J McNaughton (69), R McMullan for M Bradley (70+3)

DUBLIN: S Brennan; M Grogan, E O'Donnell, P Smyth; P Doyle, C Burke, D Gray (0-1); C Donohoe, C O'Leary; D Sutcliffe, D Burke (1-9, 0-6 frees, 0-2 65s), C Boland (0-1); A Considine (0-1), C O'Sullivan (0-6, 1 sideline), P Crummey (0-1).

Subs: R Hayes for A Considine (48), S Currie for P Crummey (56), D Power for C Boland (60)

REFEREE: John Keenan (Wicklow)