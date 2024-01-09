Gaelic Games: Hurling to return at Wolfe Tones this year

Hurling at juvenile level has proven popular at Wolfe Tones, now the club are set to form a senior team for 2024

IT'S 74 years since Wolfe Tones lifted the Antrim Junior Hurling Championship, but 2024 could see a return of the small ball game to the shores of Belfast Lough for the first time since the 1960s.

The Greencastle outfit have been running a social hurling programme for the last two years, lining out in green and white hoops at the Féile hurling event, but the club has their sights set on re-entering the South Antrim leagues.

“There’s definitely an appetite there for it,” says Seoirse Ó Longáin, the club’s hurling co-ordinator.

“We’ve been building from the ground up through our babymentals and at juvenile training, but we’ve had a more than a few lads coming through and asking about a senior team.

“The social hurling has been great, and we hope to continue it when the brighter evenings come in, but if we want the kids to develop a passion for the sport there needs to be role models at adult level for them to follow.

“We know the 75th anniversary of that championship win is coming up next year and it would be fantastic to have hurling back in Greencastle in time for it.”

Wolfe Tones will hold a meeting for any prospective players in the front bar of The Bellevue on Saturday, January 13 at 5pm.

Any players interested are asked to check out the club’s social media to sign up, even if they can’t make the meeting.