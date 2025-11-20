LÁMH Dhearg held their 40th annual Juvenile Award's Evening presentation at the Beechlawn Hotel last weekend.

The evening was kindly sponsored by MPL Catering Ltd with special guests Fr Patrick Devlin PP, Senior football captain Declan Lynch, Senior hurling captain Paddy Mervyn, Senior camogie captain Aedin O’Neill and Senior LGFA captain Ciara Larkin.

The evening was compered by Paul Buchanan and the big attendance saw the presentation of many individual and team awards as well as viewing video presentations of Lámhs on tour 2025 and Review of 2025.

The current stars of today were on hand to make awards to the future stars of the Hannahstown club

In his chairman’s address, Brian Smyth warmly welcomed guests, parents and juveniles, complimented the commitment of mentors for their valuable work in coaching and managing teams.

The Lámh Dhearg chairman praised the achievements, efforts and development and progress of the juveniles and encouraged them to continue their interest in Gaelic games which bodes well for the future of the club.

Brian concluded by thanking the committee, sponsors and organisers of the successful event and congratulated the many award winners.

Lámh Dhearg would like to acknowledge the Beechlawn Hotel for successfully facilitating the event and the big crowd and for its top-quality service and cuisine.

The club are also very appreciative of MPL Catering Ltd for sponsoring the popular event and Karen Marie Event Studio for their beautiful balloon displays which enhanced the ambience