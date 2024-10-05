Gaelic Games: Lámh Dhearg impress in Ladies Junior Football Championship win

Antrim LGFA Junior Football Championship final

Lámh Dhearg 1-18 O'Donovan Rossa 0-3

A HUGELY impressive Lámh Dhearg claimed the Antrim Ladies Junior Football Championship title as they blew Rossa away in the second period at Glenavy on Saturday.

Leading by a goal at the break having played into a gale, there was always a sense the Red Hands had one hand on the trophy and they completely took over after the break with half-time substitutes Amelie Annett and Aoife Fitzsimmons running the show with 13 points between them.

But the Hannahstown side were on top right throughout the field as they dominated around the middle to set up attack after attack and Robyn Murray was the conductor of much of what they did.

Playing into a strong wind, the Hannahstown side rightly opted to keep the ball in order to work it close to goal where it was the only feasible place to take a shot.

One early effort from just 20 metres out dropped short, highlighting the strength of that wind, but Robyn Murray would find her range soon after to get her team on the board.

Rossa hit back immediately with Elmer Matthews thumping over, but they were caught out on six minutes as Ráichéal Mullholland cut through and even though what looked like a shot went well off to the left, Aoibhean Larkin was at the back post for a simple tap-in goal.

The Red Hands looked for more but Sophie Ball charged down an Isla Annett effort as Rossa began to grow into it, yet the wind at their backs wasn't a huge help at times with kick passes carrying well beyond their target.

The win is a reflection of the

trojan work invested in the promotion and development of LGFA in the club since its inception in 2005 and the success today will be an inspiration to the up and coming generations. pic.twitter.com/K0kVe9O7ln — Lámh Dhearg CLG (@lamhdheargclg) October 5, 2024

Still, they had their chances for goals they really needed to avail of the elements as Meadhbh Gallagher intercepted an Orlaith Webb kick-out but shot straight at the Lámh Dhearg goalkeeper and late in the half, Aoife McKenna, who had just kicked her team's second point from a free, found herself one-on-one but again Webb smothered to ensure her team took a 1-2 to 0-2 lead into the half.

Rossa really had a task on their hands and Lámh Dhearg were not about to give them any encouragement with Amelie Annett marking her arrival just two minutes after the break, scoring with her first touch.

The teenager would finish with seven in all as Aoife Fitzsimmons showed her class with half a dozen of her own, while Robyn Murray chipped in with another two and even midfielder Ráichéal Mulholland got in on the act with a well-taken score.

Rossa were full of endeavour but were unable to make much of a dent as a late pointed free by Aoife McKenna was all they had to show for their second-half efforts as Lámh Dhearg claimed the title in fine style.

LÁMH DHEARG: O Webb; C Hayes, S McCloskey, E McGarry; N Quinn, N Webb, T Fegan; R Mulholland (0-1), C Larkin; A Larkin (1-0), R Murray (0-4, 1f), I Annett; M Diamond, C Doherty, M Martin.

Subs: A Annett (0-7) for C Doherty (HT), A Fitzsimmons (0-6) for M Martin (HT), L Smyth for M Diamond (42), S Kennedy for T Fegan (55), M Megraw for E McGarry (57), D McAufield for S McCloskey (blood-sub, 60+2-FT).

ROSSA: E Rea; S Bell, S Erskine, S Armstrong; E Taylor, G Holbrook, E Rogan; E Doyle, K Ferran; A Copeland, E Matthews (0-1), R Tubridy; M Gallagher, A McKenna (0-2f), Roise Matthews.

Subs: Riona Matthews for M Gallagher (30+1), G Ward for E Rogan (45), B Rogan for S Bell (47), O Little for A Copeland (48), R McCourt for E Trainor (48), S Brown for Roise Matthews (48), E Early for G Holbrook (57), G White-Davey for R Tubridy (57).

REFEREE: Richie Leahy (Moneyglass)