Gaelic Games: McEntee ratified as Antrim senior football manager

IT is a new dawn for Antrim football as Andy McEntee was ratified as the county's senior football manager for a three-year term on Monday evening.

The former Meath boss stepped down after six years at the helm of his native county where he led them to Division One in 2019, but would suffer relegation the following year, while he also guided The Royals to Leinster finals in 2018 and 2019.

Prior to this, McEntee led Dublin's Ballyboden St Enda's to the All-Ireland Club title in 2016 and also took Meath to an All-Ireland Minor final in 2012.

Reports that he was set to be confirmed came as something of a surprise yesterday afternoon, but most welcome given his track record.

He admitted his swift return to inter-county management after stepping down from the Meath role just last month was a surprise to himself, but an approach by county treasurer Donal Murphy proved impossible to turn down.

"I suppose this surprises a lot of people, but it surprises me as much as anybody else," he said.

"It wasn't something I had on my mind. Donal Murphy approached me - he can be very persuasive - we talked for a while and I agreed to meet him.

"I went up to Belfast last week, had a look around and was hugely impressed with facilities, with the attitude of the county board towards what they are trying to achieve, Casement Park and that project getting underway. It sounds like a very exciting time and I would also have looked at what's after happening over the last couple of years."

Antrim County Board are delighted to announce that Andy McEntee has been ratified as the new Antrim Senior Football Manager on a 3-year term.

Andy brings a wealth of management experience at the top tier of both Club and County football.



McEntee takes over from Enda McGinley who quit in the wake of Antrim's defeat to Leitrim in the Tailteann Cup.

Alongside his fellow Tyrone team-mate Stephen O'Neill, McGinley earned Antrim promotion to Division Three in his first season that comprised of just five games between League and Championship due to Covid-19, while this year the Saffrons were in the hunt for promotion but fell away in their last couple of games.

A disappointing day against Cavan in the Ulster Championship would follow before that defeat to Leitrim, so the objective for McEntee will be to try and help Antrim push for promotion and also deliver much better Championship outings.

He acknowledged the work that was done by his predecessors and has also been impressed with all that is in place for him and his team to push on and realise the ambitions for football in the county.

He will have the upcoming club championships to run his eye over players throughout the grades so the timing of this appointment couldn't be better.

"Enda and Stephen had done a lot of heavy lifting - those guys changed the culture up there and the level of expectation," he noted.

"I looked at the population, I look at the organisation. The facilities they have between Jordanstown and Dunsilly are second to none.

"The sports science facilities at Jordanstown are very impressive, a full-time strength and conditioning coach in place - Brendan Murphy with a very impressive CV.

"There are a lot of things done right up there and seem to have the ambition to push on again."