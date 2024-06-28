Mural unveiled to mark tenth anniversary of North Belfast man Joseph Burns

A POWERFUL mural dedicated to a 23-year-old North Belfast man who died suddenly ten years ago has been unveiled in Belfast city centre.

The striking artwork, which is located on Linenhall Street depicts popular barman and electrician Joseph Burns from Whitewell Road, who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at his parents’ home ten years ago in July 2014.

Despite the best efforts of his family, the emergency services and hospital medical team, Joseph sadly died in the Mater Hospital later that day.

Just 24 hours after his tragic death, his girlfriend Sinead discovered she was pregnant with their daughter Bella who is now nine-years-old.

Joseph's daughter Bella and his sister Jeanette

Joseph was fit, healthy and trained regularly at the gym. He was a keen boxer and enjoyed playing five-a-side football with his work mates from The Chester Bar. His family spent months not knowing how he died before a faulty gene for Long QT syndrome was discovered in Joseph's mum Una and sister Jeanette.

Long QT syndrome causes an electrical disturbance to the heart and puts those affected at risk of having a dangerous heart rhythm. Some people experience no symptoms at all, but others may faint or collapse. In some cases, LQTS can cause sudden death.

The mural is part of a new campaign by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to raise awareness of sudden cardiac death. It is one of 12 murals painted across the UK as a memorial to a young person who died suddenly from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Speaking at the launch of the mural on Friday, Joseph's sister Jeanette said: "I love the mural. Joseph has been captured really well, especially his big smile which would have lit up the room. His muscles are there too since he loved going to the gym and his beautiful eyes.

"Joseph would have loved the mural, seeing his face in Belfast city centre.

"The mural is all about a campaign to spread awareness of cardiac conditions in young people.

"There needs to be more research done and fundraising to ensure the British Heart Foundation can continue to help other families like ours.

“Ten years on and we miss Joseph as much as ever, and being involved in this BHF campaign will help celebrate his life and keep his memory alive."