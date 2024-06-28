Orange Order submit plans for Crumlin Road 'homeward return parade' on July 13

TENSIONS: There has been no return parade up the Crumlin Road past Ardoyne, Mountainview and the Dales since 2016

THE Orange Order have submitted a new application for a "homeward return parade" on the Crumlin Road on the morning after the Twelfth.

It comes after Ligoniel Loyal Order had originally applied to the Parades Commission to parade past Ardoyne on the evening of July 12. The controversial return Twelfth parade past Ardoyne, Mountainview and the Dales was the scene of violent clashes in the past and has not taken place since 2016.

In 2016, Crumlin Ardoyne Residents' Association (CARA) signed an agreement with the Ligoniel lodges with both sides making concessions that ended a long-running dispute over marching in the area, including no evening return parade past Ardoyne shops.

On Friday, a statement by the Orange Order said they have abandoned plans for a return parade on July 12 but instead submitted an application for one the following morning at 10am.

On the Parades Commission website, there is an application for a 10am parade on July 13 for the ‘Ligoniel Lodges Combine’ along with the Pride of Ardoyne Flute Band. The route is listed only as Woodvale and Crumlin Roads. The parade application is marked on the website as ‘sensitive’.

The Orange Order statement which belfastmedia.com have seen, said: “After careful consideration and a period of intensive consultation involving the Orange institution, the community and political representatives, we are announcing an initiative aimed at resolving the outstanding differences around parading on the Crumlin Road.

“Currently, there are five morning parades and one contested evening return parade in relation to the 12th July. In a genuine and serious attempt to overcome our differences and as a solution to address the contention surrounding the evening return parade, we propose its replacement with a morning homeword return parade on the 13th of July. To this end, a new application has been submitted to the Parades Commission.

“This magnanimous and serious effort underscores our commitment to finding a fair, peaceful and lasting solution. It addresses the concerns raised by all parties involved in the dispute and ensures that the rights of the three local lodges and the Protestant community to return home are upheld.

“With the same spirit of co-operation and understanding demonstrated in this initiative, we believe the foundation for a just and long-term resolution to the parading dispute is within our grasp.”

The Crumlin Ardoyne Residents' Association (CARA) said they would be meeting in the coming days regarding the Orange Order statement.