Boxing: Murphy comes through bloody battle against Turner to claim title

A THRILLING battle for the 'silver' Commonwealth featherweight title went the way of South Belfast's Colm Murphy at the SSE Arena as he stopped game Scot, Jack Turner on cuts.

Both men gave it absolutely everything in a fight that was a brawl from the off as they tested each other's will and to their credit, both rose to the challenge.

It was just sheer guts from the pair, who tested each other's chin and stamina, but it was a busted up Turner with blood pouring from both eyes, the first due to a head clash and the second ruled a punch, that would see the accumulation get the better of him with less than 90 second remaining.

But it was a night in which Murphy could announce himself to a wider audience and his fitness and sheer drive that was to the fore.

"That was good craic and a good fight - it takes two to tango," said a beaming Murphy afterwards.

"I just walked through them (Turner's power shots) but after the second round he was breathing heavy and I knew that if he was breathing heavy by the second round, he wouldn't be full of life in the 10th. I know I was in control then.

"I didn't mean to cut him with my head but when it happened to me (in his Irish title win over Liam Gaynor) I fought on, so it was up to him to make the most of things.

"We got the tactics right as we knew Jack is a tidy boxer. I made him move about the ring and use his energy up. He didn't have power to faze me as I'm massive at the weight.

"That's the easiest I've made the weight. You think when you get older it would be harder as I've fought at this weight since I was 17, but I felt I was getting stronger."

There was no settling in period with both trading from the off as the visitor let 'Posh Boy' know he wasn't there to be cannon fodder.

Murphy was only too happy to go toe-to-toe, pouring forward and seeking to impose his will in an action-packed first round where both had success.

There was no let-up in the second with Murphy straight on the front foot, driving the Scot back and unleashing. It appeared his body work was beginning to take a toll as Turner was on the back foot and the Belfast man was only too happy to pounce, unloading lefts and rights, while happy to gamble and leave himself open to counters, but marched through a right.

It was the tone of this battle as Murphy was forcing the pace, but also being caught on perhaps too many occasions as they brawled it out.

It was a little more of a patient to the third but again, Murphy was to eat a left as he clearly felt he was the stronger of the pair. Turner seemed to be feeling the pace and less eager to in Murphy in the middle, but again timed a left flush that bounced off the jaw of the Belfast man.

The pace had to slow and it did in the fourth. This was suiting Murphy who was letting his jab set up the attacks, a sharp one-tow jolting Turner's head and he closed out the round with another assault on the ropes as the sound of the bell was in tandem with blood starting to pour from the side of the Scot's right eye from a head clash.

Still, the trend was continuing with Murphy looking for the big shot but also on the receiving end of that gash getting progressively worse for Turner going into the seventh, unchartered territory for him, but he was all heart, finding the reserves when momentarily hurt with a left and then was buzzed by another at the end of the seventh.

But the left eye was now badly opened up in the eighth too, prompting referee Hugh Russell Jnr to call in the ringside doctor for a look, but Turner was cleared to continue.

It appeared Turner was told going out for the ninth that he had one chance to turn it around from his corner as his face was now deteriorating by the second, but he was doing enough to stay in it as he was getting through with Murphy continuing to throw caution to the wind with his attacks.

Into the final round and it was empty the tank time, both fighters and referee Russell covered in claret from the visitor and midway through the final frame, the official had seen enough and called it to the delight of Murphy and his support.

"I can't wait for fight number 13 already," Murphy added.

"A wee bit of rest and I can't wait to get back training and running."