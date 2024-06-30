Belfast Zoo to bid a fond farewell to elephants Dhunja and Yhetto

ON THE MOVE: Asian elephants Dhunja and Yhetto will be leaving Belfast soon

BELFAST Zoo is preparing to say farewell two of its oldest and most beloved residents ahead of their transfer to the Netherlands.

Asian elephants Dhunja and Yhetto are moving to Burgers’ Zoo in Arnhem, Netherlands where they will join with two other compatible elephants to create a new herd – the ideal social structure for older female elephants in their later years.

Visitors can wish Dhunja and Yhetto a happy retirement and join elephant-themed activities in the run-up to their transfer, including themed crafts, keeper talks, animal feeding times, memory postcards and a daily screening of movie The Zoo.

Elected members at Belfast City Council had previously agreed to the move, which is planned to take place towards the end of July.

Alyn Cairns, Belfast Zoo Manager, explained: “With Burgers’ Zoo’s own pair of elderly female elephants also seeking a larger herd, the Asian elephant Endangered Species Programme recommended Dhunja and Yhetto as the best possible match for their new companions Pinky and Saba.

“Their beautiful forest surroundings have all the extra space needed for four animals to enjoy each other and make the most of their later years together.

“Planning the pair’s transfer has taken months of training by our staff who want to ensure the safest and most comfortable journey possible for them, and the big day is almost here. While their loss will be keenly felt by all of us at the Zoo, we look forward to seeing our girls flourish in their new home.”

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray added: “Dhunja and Yhetto have been a huge part of the Belfast Zoo family for over 15 years now and visitors and Zoo staff will be sad to see them go.

“Their transfer reflects the Zoo’s commitment to delivering the highest standards of animal care, and this is the right move for the pair at this stage in their lives.

“As the elephants pack their trunks for pastures new, the Zoo itself still has plenty to offer visitors this summer, with more than 110 different species to discover, including lions, Andean bears, chimpanzees and Western lowland gorillas.

“Our council remains committed to developing the Zoo as one of Northern Ireland’s leading visitor attractions, and to championing its pioneering work as an outstanding conservation facility with a proven track record in protecting and breeding species, many of which are endangered or extinct in the wild.”

Dhunja and Yhetto will be transported via ferry to the Netherlands in specially designed crates and accompanied by Belfast Zoo’s own veterinary team. They will be met upon arrival by the animal care team from Burgers’ Zoo and will spend time together in their new home before being introduced to their roommates.