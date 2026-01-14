A SENSORY garden at Musgrave Park is set to receive a significant upgrade following long-standing concerns about outdated equipment.

In August 2024, Sinn Féin councillor Natasha Brennan met with a range of park users at Musgrave where parents and carers overwhelmingly called for improvements to the sensory garden, which features a sand play area and sound wall.

Working alongside local users and Belfast City Council, Councillor Brennan subsequently secured a £100,000 investment for the facility.

Work on the upgrade is scheduled to begin towards the end of February, with new play equipment already ordered.

The improvements will include new play equipment, repairs to existing features such as the sound wall, and an expansion of the park’s natural area to incorporate a larger story and play space.

Councillor Brennan said: “I am delighted to see that equipment for the sensory garden has been ordered and that work is expected to get underway by the end of February.

"This is a well-used play facility within the beautiful Musgrave Park and it has been due an upgrade for some time.

“I am glad we have been able to deliver this investment, especially in time for spring 2026. I hope this boost to the sensory garden will have a positive impact on outdoor play for all children who use the area.

"Sinn Féin is committed to enhancing public spaces. We remain focused on maximising the quality and use of our outdoor spaces and continuing to improve Musgrave Park as a key community asset."