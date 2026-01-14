MEETINGS have taken place with Translink officials after bus services in Lagmore were restricted after a driver was robbed.

Shortly before 5am last Friday morning, a bus driver on a parked bus was approached by a man armed with a crowbar. The suspect made off with a sum of cash in the direction of White Rise.

He was described as being between 5' 8" and 6' tall and of average build, wearing black bottoms and a black hooded top with a white logo on the chest, with only his eyes visible.

As a result of this attack, Translink restricted the operating times for Lagmore View/Hazel, with buses now operating only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Sinn Féin representatives met with Translink and union officials on Monday morning to discuss restoring the full service.

Following the meeting, West Belfast MLA Danny Baker said efforts were ongoing to reinstate normal operations as soon as possible.

“We are working closely with Translink and union representatives to bring the service back to full delivery for Lagmore,” he said.

“The current reduction affects hundreds of residents every day. Workers must feel safe, and we will continue working with all involved to ensure the safety of both staff and the wider community.”

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey also condemned the attack, stressing it did not reflect the local community.

“This was a criminal act and is not reflective of our community,” he added. “Buses are an essential public service, and our thoughts are with the driver affected.”