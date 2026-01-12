A MAJOR refurbishment of the iconic wall and gates at the entrance to the Falls Park has been welcomed.

Last summer £80,000 was secured from Belfast City Council to upgrade the wall and gates at the park's entrance after the wall showed signs of decay.

An extensive restoration of the wall along the Falls Road took place over a period of months and was completed just before Christmas.

Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin said: “The £80,000 investment in the new wall and gates at the historic Falls Park is a welcome and necessary improvement.

Sinn Féin Councillor Ronan McLaughlin and West Belfast MP Paul Maskey

"Not only does it enhance the overall appearance of this much-loved green space, but it also helps protect the park and its users by improving security during night-time hours.

"Falls Park is an important part of our local heritage, and this project ensures it can be enjoyed safely and responsibly by future generations."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey added: “Falls Park is at the heart of our community, and this investment shows how seriously we take its future.

"This fantastic green space provides a place for families to relax, children to play and residents of all ages to enjoy the outdoors.

"Continued council investment is essential to ensure Falls Park remains safe, welcoming and accessible, while protecting it for future generations and strengthening the sense of pride people have in their local area.”