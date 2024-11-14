Gaelic Games: McManus urges the public to back Saturday’s ‘Hurling for Gaza’ game at Corrigan Park

Cushendall’s Neil McManus, pictured at Monday’s launch of the Ulster Club Senior Hurling Championship, insists the support of Palestinian’s is a moral issue Bert Trowlen

It may not be the biggest hurling game of the weekend in terms of the importance of result, but on Saturday at Corrigan Park (2pm), some of the sport’s top stars will play in a game that is about so much more.

‘Hurling for Gaza’, organised by Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza, will see an Ulster select, managed by new Antrim boss Davy Fitzgerald, take on a rest of Ireland select with Louis Mulqueen taking charge.

The funds raised will go to the Gaza Paediatrician Care Initiative, who have arranged for Palestinians, badly injured in Gaza to come to Ireland for treatment.

Some of those lined up to play are Podge Collins, Danny Sutcliffe, Paul Murphy, Fionan Mackessy, Timmy Hammersley, Chris Nolan and Zac Moradi, while local stars include Gerard Walsh, Niall McKenna, James McNaughton, Richie Mullan, Mark Craig and Oisin MacManus.

Cushendall’s Neil McManus is unable to take part given his club’s Ulster semi-final against Slaughtneil in Armagh later in the day, but he has backed the initiative and is urging all who can make the game, whether hurling fans or not, to do so and ensure it is a success to help those who need it most.

“On Saturday afternoon, there is a really important game at Corrigan Park, organised by Gaels Against Genocide for an incredible cause: paediatric care for the children coming over from Palestine,” he said.

“I’d encourage everybody who can to get to Corrigan Park to show their support and contribute in any way they can because what is unfolding in Gaza is probably the worst of humanity, certainly for the globe since I’ve been alive.

“I’m very proud of how the GAA community has responded and how they have shown the best of humanity though this. That’s why I mentioned it in my speech in Ballycastle when we won the county championship.

“This isn’t political - it’s simply moral and I would encourage all who are available to contribute what they can on Saturday.”

The former Antrim star has been horrified by the scenes emerging from Gaza and beyond over the past year and as a father, acknowledges he and his family are fortunate not to be in the same position as the besieged Palestinians who have been subject to a bombardment for over a year.

While those in power seem apathetic to what is transpiring with actions not matching statements, it has again come down to communities to lead the way to help those in need and once again, GAA members have led the way.

“It’s simply heartbreaking to see what’s going on,” McManus acknowledged.

“I’m lucky enough to have my own young daughter and the scenes surrounding the children who are stuck in Gaza while they are continuously bombarded is simply unthinkable for us sitting here in Ireland today.

“The lack of care the most powerful governments and institutions in the world have for the people in Palestine is unbelievable.”

Make sure to get your tickets for a hurling spectacular on Saturday @naomheoinclg

Tickets available via QR code below pic.twitter.com/Axb5xi37Ui — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) November 14, 2024

Burns offers his support

GAA President, Jarlath Burns has also thrown his support behind Saturday’s game, which he acknowledges is about much more than sport.

The Silverbridge man has praised the work of all who have made it happen and has echoed the calls for an immediate ceasefire to alleviate the suffering of those who are forced to live in such horrific conditions.

“Sometimes the GAA reminds us in stark terms that as an organisation it is about so much more than just the promotion of football, hurling, handball and rounders ,” he has written for the match programme.

“Our games - via the people who play, coach and support them – can be a vehicle for good in society and this event is testament to that.

“The story of the Gaza Paediatric Care Initiative and the group of health workers behind it epitomises the selfless commitment of so many people across the island to the distressing scenes that have been beamed into our sitting rooms since last October.

“Their work in raising funds, feeding medical staff and assisting in the evacuation of children suffering terrible injuries has been inspirational and unfortunately is not over.

“I laud all of those who have had a hand in organising it and supporting this incredible work and have no doubt that the members of St John’s and the wider West Belfast community will rally behind a most worthy cause.

“I would also like to acknowledge the participation of so many players from across the island in lending their support and helping to make the event happen at all.

“It will be interesting if the speed of legs matches the speed of thought for some of them.

“Finally, it behoves all of those with positions of influence across the international community to do all in their power to push for an immediate ceasefire and to put an end to the unimaginable suffering of the people of Gaza.

“It is incomprehensible that this continues to unfold over a year after it started impacting the most vulnerable citizens of the region.

“Events such as this not only help raise vital funds, they keep it front and centre in our thoughts and in the news cycle. For that we should be grateful.”

Tickets are available online through this link, while cash will also be accepted on the day. Donations are also available.

The group is encouraging everyone to purchase a ticket, whether you can make the game or not and encourage your family, friends and neighbours.