Gaelic Games: Midweek football action across the divisions

Wednesdays are football nights in Antrim and in Division One, three teams remain with unbeaten records.

St Brigid's are one of that trio and the South Belfast men make the short trip to Hannahstown to face a Lámh Dhearg side that banked its first win of the season last week.

The others are Cargin and Portglenone who both have home assignments this week with Aghagallon and Ahoghill the respective opposition.

St Gall's are joined with the three on 10 points, but have played a game more and they tasted defeat for the fist time last week against Casement's, so they will be keen to maintain pace at the top when they head to Randalstown to take on Tír na nÓg.

Rossa have been on a good run of three wins and they will put that to the test as they also head up the M2 with Creggan their destination to face a Kickham's side just two points ahead of them.

St John's lost out to their great rivals last week but will avail of home comforts on Wednesday with joint-bottom Glenravel for company.

Aldergrove are locked on one point with Con Magee's and they welcome a Naomh Éanna side that will be keen to snap their four-game losing streak, while in the division's other game, Ballymena travel to Moneyglass.

St Teresa's lead the way in Division Two with maximum points to date and they have Dunloy for company on their home patch as they seek to maintain their lead at the top.

There is a two-way tie in second with St Paul's and Glenavy both three points adrift and the Shaw's Road outfit host a cross-town clash against Ardoyne who occupy the bottom spot, whilst the St Joseph's club are in West Belfast to face mid-table Davitt's.

Gort na Móna have just one win from five and they are off to Lisburn, whilst Raskarkin, whom they are tied with on two points, host Sarsfield's.

In Division Three, it's a meeting between the two teams who lead the way with maximum points as O'Donnell's host St Comgall's.

St Agnes' head to Cherryvale to face a St Malachy's side yeah to get off the mark, whilst another of the teams without anything to show, Wolfe Tone's, are at Woodlands to play Éire Óg and the remaining fixture takes place in North Belfast with Pearse's hosting Laochra Loch Lao.

Wednesday's fixtures (7pm unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

Tír na nÓg v St Gall's

St John's v Glenravel

Aldergrove v Naomh Éanna

Cargin v Aghagallon

Moneyglass v Ballymena

Lámh Dhearg v St Brigid's

Creggan v O'Donovan Rossa

Portglenone v Ahoghill

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Two

St Patrick's, Lisburn v Gort na Móna

St Paul's v Ardoyne

St Teresa's v Dunloy

Rasharkin v Sarsfield's

Davitt's v Glenavy

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Three

St Malachy's v St Agnes'

Na Piarsaigh v Laochra Loch Lao

O'Donnell's v St Comgall's

Éire Óg v Wolfe Tones