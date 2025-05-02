Gaelic Games: Old rivals meet in Division One clash

BELFAST’S big two meet in the latest instalment of their rivalry on Sunday as Division One leaders, Rossa, host St John’s.

To date, it has been a flying start to the season for the Shaw’s Road men who have won four from four including last weekend’s victory away to Dunloy but the heat will rise this week as the Johnnies make the short trip to Rossa Park, bidding to bounce back from their first defeat of the campaign when they came up short in Loughgiel.

The Shamrocks had faltered with a couple of defeats before that win and they are on the road to Portaferry on Sunday.

Naomh Éanna grabbed their first points at the weekend against Ballygalget and it’s Down opposition once again this week as they hit the road to Ballycran who are yet to get off the mark.

There is a repeat of last year’s county final at Dunloy on Sunday as the Cuchullains take on Cushendall and the other game in the top tier takes place in the Ards as Ballygalget make the journey to Ballygalget.

In Division Two, Clooney Gaels sit joint-top and they have a Saturday assignment as they travel to South Belfast to face Bredagh.

Glenariffe are also four from four and they take on Loughgiel’s reserves, while Carryduff are two points off the leaders with a game in hand and the Down men are at St Paul’s on Sunday.

Sarsfield’s and Carey both got off their mark at the weekend with their draw and the Paddies host Tír na nÓg on Sunday, with the Faughs welcoming Cushendun to Ballyvoy.

Elsewhere, St Gall’s seek their second win of the campaign when they host Cloughmills, while Creggan welcome Glenarm to the Lough shore.

The action in Division Three begins on Friday as Lámh Dhearg will seek to build on their opening win as they host Armoy who are the last remaining team with a perfect record so far.

Davitt’s host Rasharkin in the only other game not involving reserve teams, as elsewhere, the second strings from Dunloy and Cushendall meet in the first game of a doubleheader, while Gort na Móna welcome Ballycastle’s seconds and Naomh Éanna’s reserve team is at Glenravel.

St Brigid’s hold a 100 per cent record in Division Four and on Sunday, they have a home assignment against Glenravel’s reserves who are still to get off the mark.

Larne are also without a point and they are scheduled to travel to the Shaw’s Road to take on St Paul’s reserves, while Belfast Saints are at Ballymena and Ardoyne - sitting in a three-way tie at the top - are at Loch Mór Dál gCais.

Days and times for all fixtures are subject to change.

Sunday’s fixtures

O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One (4pm)

Portaferry v Loughgiel

Dunloy v Cushendall

Ballygalget v Ballycastle (1pm)

O’Donovan Rossa v St John’s (2pm)

Ballycran v Naomh Éanna (2pm)



O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Two (2pm)

Bredagh v Clooney Gaels (Saturday 4pm)

Carey v Cushendun

Sarsfield’s v Tír na nÓg

Loughgiel II v Glenariffe

St Paul’s v Carryduff

Creggan v Glenarm

St Gall’s v Cloughmills (4pm)



O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Three (2pm)

Lámh Dhearg v Armoy (Friday 7.15pm)

Davitt’s v Rasharkin

Dunloy II v Cushendall II

Gort na Móna v Ballycastle II

Glenravel v Naomh Éanna II



O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Four (2pm)

All Saints, Ballymena v Belfast Saints

Loch Mór Dál gCais v Ardoyne

St Pauls II v Latharna Óg (4pm)

St Brigid’s v Glenarm II