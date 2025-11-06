U21B Football Championship

St Mary's Rasharkin 1-15

Sarsfield’s 3-14

RAMPANT Paddies claimed a convincing win over hosts Rasharkin in this U21B clash in Ballymena on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors looked to have wrapped matters up at the halfway stage when they led 3-7 to 0-4 after a wind-assisted opening half. But Rasharkin showed a lot of spirit to put up a strong second half performance and cause a bit of unexpected anxiety for the men from the Bear Pit.

In the end, though, it was Sarfield’s who deservedly advanced to the semi-final and on this performance they demand to be considered live contenders for the title.

The excellent Oisin Casey pointed Rasharkin into the lead after a cagey opening nine minutes when the home side managed possession well playing into the breeze, and it was a further five minutes before Brian Healey would kick the equaliser.

Jay Maguire stood out for the Paddies in Ballymena

Indeed, the Sarsfield’s forward might well have had a goal, but it was Casey who would restore his side’s advantage as he pointed a free in the 15th minute and at this stage the St Mary’s possession game was working well.

Things were to change dramatically, however, as Jack McLaughlin raced clear for a Sarsfield’s goal and further goals from Darren Delander and Brian Healey had the visitors in total control at the break when they led 3-7 to 0-4.

Brian Healey contributed four first half points to add to his goal while the centre half forward kicked two impressive two-pointers.

Caolan McGarrell was Rasharkin’s other marksman with the other three coming from the excellent Oisin Casey who was the St Mary’s driving force throughout a difficult afternoon for the North Antrim men.

Rasharkin were a different animal after the break as they set about eating into the Sarsfield’s lead with great determination, with a Daniel Doherty score and two from Casey giving them a bright start to the second half.

The visitors were able to keep their noses in front, however, with Declan Barr fisting over and Healey and Fionn Jemfry moving them to a hefty 13 ahead by the 13th minute of the second period.

St Mary’s were still fighting hard and a great two-pointer from Oisin Casey accompanied by a single and another from a Daniel Doherty free had it down to 9 with 12 minutes remaining.

The Belfast side dominated proceedings and powered into the next round

Sé Ferris punished a bad clearance to extend that lead to 10 but the home side were never downhearted and a fisted goal from their star performer Casey gave them renewed hope.

It came too late to influence the outcome however with Brian Healey replying from a pointed free and Caolan McGarrell and Neil Darragh concluding the scoring with late points for a Rasharkin side who, while well beaten in the end, showed a lot of grit and spirit. Quite a number will compete at this age level next year and there's much to be optimistic about.

Brian Healey, Fionn Jemfry and Jay Maguire were the pick of the bunch in an excellent Sarsfield’s side while Oisin Casey, Oisin Doherty, Oisin McCamphill and Ciaran O’Neill were strong performers for Rasharkin.