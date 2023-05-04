Gaelic Games: St John's and Rossa share the points after grandstand finish

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

St John's 2-10 O'Donorvan Rossa 2-10

CONAL McGlade kicked a free to rescue a last-gasp draw for St John's against old rivals Rossa at Corrigan Park on Wednesday, yet the hosts will be wondering how it got to that stage.

With the game entering stoppage time, two goals (not five points as the scoreboard read) was the difference, but 2-1 from Stephen Beatty - who finished with an impressive 2-5 with just two points from frees - seemed to have secured victory for the visitors.

However, there was one last play and the Johnnies earned a free that McGlade - who had been informed the gap was one - kicked over to ensure it was a draw.

Both teams made errors, yet they produced a thrilling finish that didn't seem to be on the cards as the game appeared to be petering out.

It was a lively enough start with both sides getting an early attack, but the opening score would arrive three minutes in for the visitors when the ball broke to Stephen Beatty who kicked from the hands overhead with his back to goal and it was accurate to put Rossa into an early lead.

Stephen Beatty is challenged by Ciaran Garland

He would add another from a free after St John's had passed up a couple of opportunities at the other end, but the Johnnies were off the mark on eight minutes with Conchur Adams kicking his first free of the evening.

Eoghan McMenamin then thumped over a great score from deep before a great Rossa goal chance on 12 minutes when Darren Grego was in at point-blank range, but his rasping drive cleared the crossbar.

St John's gradually began to assert themselves, however, with a pair of Adams frees trimming the gap back to one and then they had goal chances of their own. The first saw Laughlin McCurdy's low effort whistle just the wrong side of the post from a decent build-up and then Rossa goalkeeper Michael McEnhill saved well.

Yet St John's remained on top with McCurdy thumping over to level on 20 minutes.

Rossa edged back ahead from a Beatty free, but the Johnnies would go in at the break leading 0-6 to 0-5 thanks to another pair of Adams frees.

Like the first half, Rossa made the better start after the break with Thomas Morgan kicking two early scores - one a free - to tip the balance back their way.

However, they would be the masters of their own downfall for a while as mistakes crept into their play and when guilty of taking too much out of the ball around midfield, Adams was quick to pounce and set his team away on a counter with numerical advantage as he found Padraig Nugent who in turn passed for Laughlin McCurdy to thump past McEnhill to the net.

Simon McDonagh gets out in front of Pearse Shortt

Beatty curled over a point in reply, but this was cancelled out by substitute Conal McGlade from a free and this was the start of a five-minute spell in which the Johnnies kicked 1-3 without reply to seemingly put themselves into a comfortable position.

The second goal, which came on 48 minutes, was the result of a stray kick-out straight to another of the subs, Conall Quinn, who was only too happy to intercept and return to the net.

Quickfire points from Ciaran Garland and Conor Hand followed with the second not picked up on the scoreboard, yet the St John's tally was now 2-9 to their rivals' 0-8.

Eoghan McMenamin pulled a point back, but the Johnnies had a chance to put any doubts as to the destination of the points to bed on 53 minutes when awarded a penalty after Conall Gough was upended, but McEnhill made up for his earlier error with a great save from Padraig Nugent's well-struck effort.

Still, two goals was the difference when Rossa grabbed a lifeline in the final minute of normal time as Richard Gowdy got onto a dropping ball on the right of the area, hand-passed inside for Beaty to rise and direct into the net.

They would link up straight after with Gowdy this time kicking inside and again, Beatty was first to react but his punch dropped over the bar.

But he wouldn't be denied three minutes into added time when a McMenamin shot dropped and bounced back into play with Beatty up to punch home and put Rossa into a lead having looked dead and buried minutes before.

But there was still time with St John's earning that free and although the board said two in it, McGlade was informed the gap was one and opted to take his point to ensure his team took something from a game in which they seemed to have in the bag before Rossa's late rally.

ST JOHN'S: B Neeson; C Garland (0-1), J Bohill, C Dyson; S Wilson, A Oliver, A McGowan; R McCafferty, S McDonagh; C Hand (0-1), C Gough, P Nugent; L McCurdy (1-1), C Adams (0-5, all frees), Ciaran Johnston.

Subs: C McGlade (0-2, both frees) for L McCurdy (43), C Quinn (1-0) for C Adams (43), P Donnelly for A McGowan (47), L Peden for S Wilson (52), D McGuinness for R McCafferty (52)

ROSSA: M McEnhill; C Orchin, P Moyes, J Morris; R Gowdy, C McGuinness, R Grant; P Shortt, E McMenamin (0-2); N Crossan, T Morgan (0-2, 1 free), D Grego (0-1); M Mallon, S Beatty (2-5, 0-2 frees), C McDonald.

Subs: D Rogan for P Moyes (15), D Rocks for P Shortt (32), L Carr for M Mallon (38), J McGurk for D Grego (48)

REFEREE: Colm McDonald (St Gall's)

Wednesday's results

Division One

St John's 2-10 O'Donovan Rossa 2-10

Lámh Dhearg 1-13 Ahoghill 1-6

Tír na nÓg 2-11 Naomh Éanna 1-10

Cargin 0-13 Aghagallon 1-11

Portglenone 2-11 St Brigid's 1-11

Division Two

Glenravel 1-10 Davitt's 0-7

St Patrick's, Lisburn 0-8 Ardoyne 1-11

Aldergrove ?? Sarsfield's ??

St Teresa's 5-3 Aldergrove 1-12

Dunloy 0-5 All Saints, Ballymena 0-13

St Paul's 1-11 Gort na Móna 1-8

Division Three

Wolfe Tones 2-10 Éire Óg 2-15

Na Piarsaigh 0-11 O'Donnell's 1-15

St Comgall's 2-14 Laochra Loch Lao 0-10