Gaelic Games: Taylor goal gives St Teresa’s win in Belfast derby

OB Construction Antrim Intermediate Football Championship, Group One

St Teresa’s 2-13 Ardoyne 1-14

ANTON Taylor’s injury time goal at the end of the first half proved the difference in Wednesday evenings Belfast derby on the Glen Road as St Teresa’s saw off Ardoyne.

The hosts began their Group One clash as overwhelming favourites against an Ardoyne side that suffered relegation from the second tier.

Things looked to be going to script in the early stages as the Super T’s netted inside of two minutes.

Paul McGoldrick claimed the mark and opted for an offload to Francis Dugan who drew out Ardoyne ’keeper Tiernan Hughes and slotted low to the corner of the net.

A point followed courtesy of Conor Mallon before the North Belfast side opened their account in the form of a splendid Joseph Gibson point.

It buoyed the visitors who kicked three further scores without reply to draw level. Eoghan Corrigan saw his run checked and Cormac Mullan converted the resulting free.

Fiontan Lagan then swept over a point after Daniel Moore turned over possession and Eoghan Corrigan then fisted over the equaliser after his initial effort was blocked down.

The sides traded further scores with Niall McCann converting a free after Anton Taylor was being held inside, at the other end Odhran McKee popped to make it 1-2 to 0-5.

Ardoyne hit the front for the first time just shy of the midway point through a well-taken Gary McKernan effort from range, but Francis Dugan took an offload from Darren McCann and drew his side level.

The hosts almost had their second goal in the 18th minute, but Luke Cassin’s driven shot crashed off the underside of the bar and out, with Paul McGoldrick’s follow-up saved by Hughes in the Ardoyne goal.

Ciaran McNeill shot over on the turn and nudged his side ahead for the second time, only for Luke Cassin to clip over an instant reply.

Ardoyne caught the hosts cold and netted in the 24th minute. Hughes flighted a kick-out that was claimed by Eoghan Corrigan and he drove forward and picked out Cormac Mullan to shoot low past Ciaran Murtagh and give the visitors a 1-7 to 1-4 lead.

A trip on Francis Dugan allowed John Mallon to reply from a free and Dugan then floated a shot over the bar despite the best efforts of Ardoyne goalkeeper Hughes who almost clawed the ball from over dropping over.

Dugan restored parity and his side regained the lead on the stroke of half-time after Mallon picked out Conor O’Rawe to pop over.

Things would get better in first half injury time as St Teresa’s found their second goal of the half.

Niall McCann made a fantastic diagonal switch that Anton Taylor claimed, and he played a one-two before advancing and firing low to the corner to ensure his side went in with a 2-8 to 1-7 lead at the interval.

St Teresa’s extended their lead less than 60 seconds after the restart through Darren McCann’s point, but Cormac Mullan hit back from the placed ball after Ciaran McNeill was illegally held and he added another minutes later following Ryan Mallon lifting the ball off the deck.

Conor O’Rawe doubled his account for the evening after playing a one-two and firing high between the posts, but Ardoyne replied at the other end with Fiontan Lagan collecting a pass from substitute Padraig McGreevy and sending an angled shot over.

Frees were exchanged between Mullan and John Mallon as Taylor’s goal separated the duo going down the stretch.

Ardoyne closed to within two points for the second time in the half through an Aidan McNeill point, but Niall McCann converted a free at the second time of asking - after missing his first attempt, referee Karol Doherty moved the free in for sledging in the aftermath of his missed effort and McCann made no mistake from close range.

McCann looked to have added the hosts’ insurance score from a 59th minute free that moved St Teresa’s four ahead.

Cormac Mullan dropped a shot over from range however and two minutes into added time swivelled and clipped over to bring his personal tally to 1-6.

Time was against the visitors as St Teresa’s held on for a slender win to begin their campaign on a winning note ahead of their break at the weekend before visiting Rasharkin on August 17.

Ardoyne host the Dreen side at the weekend and can take a degree of confidence from a much-improved showing on their league campaign.

ST TERESA’S: C Murtagh, A Dugan, P Johnston, R Mallon, E Connolly, C O’Rawe (0-2), C Mallon (0-1), D McCann (0-1), L Cassin (0-1), J Mallon (0-2f), N McCann (0-3f), E Hamill, F Dugan (1-3), P McGoldrick, A Taylor (1-0).

Subs: L Gault for E Hamill (54), R Gallagher for A Taylor (59), S Maguire for P McGoldrick (60+3).

ARDOYNE: T Hughes, E Magill, C Magee, O Hickey, E Corrigan (0-1), P Marley, J Gibson (0-1), D Moore, G McKernan (0-1), O McKee (0-1), A McNeill (0-1), K McCallan, F Lagan (0-2), C Mullan (1-6, 0-4f), C McNeill (0-1).

Subs: P McGreevy for E Magill (HT), P Heaney for F Lagan (55).

REFEREE: Karol Doherty (Rasharkin)

Wednesday's results

Group One

St Teresa's 3-13 Ardoyne 1-14

Rasharkin 0-11 St Paul's 3-10

Group Two

All Saints, Ballymena 3-12 Gort na Móna 0-11

Sarsfield's 1-13 Davitt's 0-3