Gaelic Games: Wolfe Tone's open All-Ireland rounders campaign with narrow win

As Antrim’s sole representatives in the GAA Rounders All Ireland Championship, Wolfe Tones of North Belfast opened their campaign with a last ditch 11-10 win over Derry Side Patrick Pearse’s Kilrea on Saturday at Mallusk.

Wolfe Tones started the match with a strong fielding performance, quickly achieving three outs. Kilrea managed to bring one run to the board over six bats.

When Wolfe Tones took to the bat, Kilrea responded with strong fielding and amazing outfield catching, limiting Wolfe Tones to one run. A few fielding errors from both teams saw them drawing five runs each by the end of the second inning.

As the third inning began, both teams were locked in a dead heat. Kilrea's batting saw them add another four runs, while Wolfe Tones fell behind, bringing only two runs, ending the inning with a score of 7-9.

The final innings were a test of nerves and skill. Wolfe Tones managed to level the score again with two crucial runs, thanks to brilliant batting and quick thinking on the bases. With some on-point fielding, Wolfe Tones prevented Kilrea from adding any runs to their score.

In the final inning, Wolfe Tones took to the field again. An amazing outfield catch by Patrick Hampson, a tagging out play by Mark McCabe, and a final out by Sonia Butler on first base limited Kilrea to one run, making the score 10-10 before Wolfe Tones' final bat.

Marie Henry and Mark McCabe both connected with the ball, reaching first and second base. Arleen Ramsey's hit brought Marie home and moved Mark to third, levelling the scores. With one out and two batters to go, Ryan Montgomery stepped up, hitting the final ball that allowed Mark to run home, adding the winning point to the board.

WOLFE TONE'S: Michelle Dolan, John Ramsey, Marie Henry, Mark McCabe, Arleen Ramsey, Ryan Montgomery, Fiona Owens, Patrick Hampsey, Sonia Butler

PATRICK PEARSE'S, KILREA: Maria Sioba, Sarah Clarke, Brian McAllister, Deirde O’Mullan, Lisa Davey, Roisin Healey, Andrew Hickey, Kieran McCall, Darren Burns

REFEREE: I. Cheyne