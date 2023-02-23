Gaelic4Girls set for Pearse's GAC

GIRLS IN North Belfast have been invited to come out and try an exciting project which seeks to introduce girls to ladies' football and get them involved in Gaelic games.

Patrick Pearse’s GAC is hosting the Gaelic4Girls programme in collaboration with Ladies Gaelic Football (Peil na mBán).

The programme will provide an exciting opportunity to introduce girls who don’t currently play Gaelic football to the sport and play with other girls in similar age groups. The programme is designed in a way that girls will learn the basics, participate in team activities and make friends.

Aimed at girls aged eight to twelve it will take place at St Malachy’s College from Sunday 12 March until Saturday 21 May. Sessions will run from 12.30pm to 1.30pm and will be filled with games which will build fitness, skills and teamwork as well as introducing girls to the basics of the game.

All participants will receive a Gaelic4girls jersey and will have the opportunity to meet some of the Antrim LGFA All-Ireland winning stars.

The programme costs £12 per person and can be booked by contacting Phil Parker on 07856949435 or at philipp95@hotmail.co.uk