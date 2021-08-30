Gaels mourn the passing of iconic figure Sean McGuinness

TRIBUTES have been paid to Ulster hurling legend Sean McGuinness who has passed away suddenly following a short illness, aged 76.

The Sarsfield’s stalwart was a well-known and hugely respected figure in Ulster hurling circles having managed Down to two Ulster titles in 1992 and 1995 either side of spells in charge of his native Antrim.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page, Sarsfield’s hailed the impact he made at the West Belfast club: “The Committee and Members of Padraig Sáirséil CLG are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our club stalwart Sean McGuinness.

“Sean was a life long club member who served our club in numerous roles over many years and he will be sadly missed by our whole club and wider GAA community.

“Our sincere condolences to his wife Eileen, his children Eileen, Colm, Orla, Sean Og, Clare Rose, Niall, Aisling and Emer and the whole family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the McGuinness family at this sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasa.”

— Pádraig Sáirséil CLG (@Paddies1906) August 30, 2021

McGuinness was part of Joe Duffy’s backroom team when the Paddies won their only Antrim Senior Hurling Championship title in 1974 before taking over as manager the following year.

Although Sarsfield’s lost the ’75 final to Ballycastle, the won the Division One League title in 1976 before McGuinness moved on to county management.

Many Antrim stars cut their teeth under his watch in the late 70s and early 80s including future All-Stars Dessie Donnelly, Terence McNaughton, Olcan McFetridge and Paul McKillen.

While Antrim made their breakthrough in 1989 under the late, great Jim Nelson, Antrim’s uprising began during McGuinness’s reign with the Saffrons almost pulling off a huge shock in the 1986 All-Ireland semi-final when they lost 7-11 to 1-24 to Cork.

By the time Antrim faced Tipperary in the 1989 All-Ireland final, McGuinness had moved on to his next project with Ulster rivals Down.

In 1991, Down won promotion to Division One of the National Hurling League and claimed a breakthrough provincial success a year later – beating Antrim 2-16 to 0-11 in Casement Park.

They fell short in the All-Ireland semi-final, losing 2-17 to 1-11 to Cork, but Gerard McGrattan collected the county’s first and, to date, only hurling All-Star for his heroics that season.

Down won another provincial title in 1995 while McGuinness also managed Ulster in the inter-provincial series.

McGuinness led Down to Ulster titles in 1992 and 1995 between spells with Antrim in the '80's and 1998

He returned to Sarsfield’s for a spell before taking charge of Derry side Lavery and it wasn’t long until he was back in county management – this time for second spell in charge of Antrim.

However, 1998’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Offaly (2018 to 2-9) meant his comeback was a brief one.

Never one to rest on his laurels, McGuinness took coaching courses throughout the country and an approach by Bredagh proved to be a perfect challenge.

While the South Belfast club are an now established force in Down, playing in the Senior Championship, McGuinness took over a club that only resurrected its hurling branch in 2005.

— Danny Hughes (@dghughes62) August 30, 2021

When the Sarsfield’s man was appointed as manager in 2007, they won the Down Junior title and moved to compete in the Antrim leagues a year later.

In 2010, Bredagh claimed their first Intermediate Championship and, in what proved to be his final year in management, they retained their Division Three status in the Antrim hurling league in 2011 with a final day win over Cloughmills in Cherryvale.

With it, a remarkable coaching career that spanned three decades drew to an end – giving McGuinness time to return to his beloved Sarsfield’s to watch the next generation of hurlers. His untimely passing will be keenly felt throughout Ulster, but his impact and enduring legacy means those who knew Sean McGuinness will remember him with affection and fondness.