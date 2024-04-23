Gaels to mark 200 days of genocide in Gaza with Belfast candlelit vigil

GAELS Against Genocide in Gaza are calling for a National Day of Action to mark the 200th day of the war in Gaza.

At least 33,970 people have been killed by Israel forces in Gaza since October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the majority of them women and children.

At midnight on Tuesday, Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza will hold a candlelit vigil at Belfast City Hall as Gazans enter the 200th day of the war. Other demonstrations have been organised in Portadown, Dungannon, Camlough, and Dublin amongst others.

Michael Doherty from Sarsfields GAC, who is a member of the grassroots campaign, said: "We are are asking Gaels and other citizens to join us in marking this horrendous ongoing slaughter of the innocents by Israeli forces.

"We are encouraging Gaels and other Palestinian support groups and individuals to organise events in their local areas."

A white-line vigil will also take place on the Whietrock Road next Saturday, April 27, at 2pm before the Leinster Hurling Championship match between Antrim and Wexford at Corrigan Park.