Bualadh bos for Bradley family from Turf Lodge Gaelscoil

A TURF Lodge family have received special thanks for their contribution to Gaelscoil na Móna.

The Irish Medium school made the presentation to the Bradley family in recognition of their years of service and support.

John and Mary Bradley became involved with Naíscoil na Móna in 1999 and lent their support to the creation of the primary school Gaelscoil na Móna, which was founded the following year.

Having opened with just six pupils in September 2000, the Turf Lodge school now has 150 pupils on site from Naíscoil to Primary 7.

The school gratefully counts a long line of Bradley's – namely Julie, Feidhlim, Shannon, Aoibh, Amy and Pádraig – amongst its past pupils.

My Godson so happy on his first day in Rang a Dó in @BPF1971 ..he absolutely loves it there and is thriving. His Gaeilge is coming on great!

“Is fearr Gaeilge bhriste ná Béarla cliste”

💚 Bí Brodúil. Bí Gaelach. 💚 pic.twitter.com/M9710syoI5 — Colette Veronica Deery (@Colettskii) September 7, 2021

In June, Pádraig became the last of the Bradleys to graduate from the school. His mum, Michelle, was proudly involved in the school's founding committee.

The children, staff and Governors of Gaelscoil and Naíscoil na Móna thanked the Bradley family for their contribution to the school since before its inception.

Gaelscoil na Móna Principal, Caireann Uí Mhuireagán, said: "The giving hand never wants and you are one of the most openly generous families around.

"Your input into our school has been invaluable and integral to the existence of Irish Medium Education in Turf Lodge. You should be very proud of the legacy you have left behind, not only for your own grandchildren but also for the majority of bilingual children in Turf Lodge."

The Bradley family were presented with flowers and a framed photo from renowned local photographer, John Mallon.