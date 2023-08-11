FÉILE 23: Gambling charity proud to support Saturday's annual Poc Fada

Simon Doherty from Bourke Sports with Declan Cregan and Barry Fennell from Gambling with Lives charity

A WEST Belfast man who heads up a charity focused on gambling addiction says he is delighted to be part of this year's Féile an Phobail.

Barry Fennell​ is Programme Manager in the North for the UK-wide Gambling with Lives.

The charity has teamed up with Bourke Sports, based in Kennedy Way who are sponsoring the popular Poc Fada on Saturday (August 12) on Divis and Black Mountain.

The event is a proud tradition for the GAA were hurlers and camogs have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and determination as they battle against the elements and the mountainous conditions to keep their balance and co-ordination as they strike a sliothar over a lengthy course in the fewest strikes possible.

Each jersey worn on the day, provided by Bourke Sports will have the Gambling with Lives logo on them.

Gambling with Lives was set up in 2018 by families bereaved by gambling-related suicide.

They support bereaved families, raise awareness of the devastating effects of gambling disorder, and campaign for change.

Barry said he is grateful for the opportunity to promote the charity during the Féile.

"It is an opportunity for the charity to reach more people. I will be there on the day to give out leaflets and just to say who we are," he said.

A really good workshop session last night in Enniskillen as part of our @GambleWithLives programme delivery work - many thanks again to everyone from @BelcooGAA @FermanaghGAA @UlsterGAA for attending and especially Lucia Barrett for organising #understandinggamblingharms pic.twitter.com/MQiSLMSsqk — Barry Fennell (@BarryFennellGwL) June 22, 2023

"We have been working with Ulster GAA through their club engagement programme and this is part of it.

"We want to engage with as many young people, clubs, coaches, players and parents as we possibly can.

"The Féile is a well-established community festival and we are delighted to be able to get this bit of promotion during it.

"We want to raise awareness of the dangers of gambling in terms of finances, relationships and mental health.

"I very much look forward to using the opportunity to interact with as many local clubs as I can."

For more information about Gambling with Lives charity, visit their website here.