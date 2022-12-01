Disappointment at refusal to fund South Belfast alley gates

SOUTH Belfast SDLP Councillor Gary McKeown has expressed his disappointment after the Department of Justice said it would not fund alley gates for communities across Belfast.

The department said it was unable to provide £500,000 in match funding alongside Belfast City Council.

Alley gates help to reduce antisocial behaviour, burglaries and fear of crime in areas of Belfast where they have been installed.

As well as making neighbourhoods feel safer, they're also helping to build a cleaner environment.

Councillor McKeown had previously proposed the Council write to then Justice Minister Naomi Long to ask her to commit to the funding.

“This decision by the Department for Justice will have a significant impact for communities across Belfast who have fought long and hard to have these alley gates introduced in their area," he said.

"Council has committed £500,000 towards these gates and I don’t think it was too much to ask for a similar contribution from the department given the important role these gates can play in reducing crime and antisocial behaviour.

I brought the proposal to council to ask DoJ to step up to the mark and match-fund the council's investment in what is an effective deterrent to crime and ASB in communities. They've refused. Another example of council having to deliver what Stormont is failing to. https://t.co/iJJqmEBQSs — Cllr Gary McKeown (@garymckeown) November 26, 2022

“The reality is that the Council alone cannot afford to fund all of the gates required by ourselves, and despite the good work that has been done in this area by councillors and council officers, it is impossible to meet demand.

"I understand the financial pressures facing Stormont, but these gates are a positive long-term investment in that they prevent instances of burglary and fly-tipping, reduce pressures on our police service, and help keep areas clean and bright. Many residents have turned their gates into a space that can be used by the entire community.

“Council will continue to do everything we can to support communities in need of these gates, but without extra funding, areas that are already badly in need of the extra security that they provide will face continued disappointment."

Department for Justice Permanent Secretary Richard Pengelly said: "Given the ongoing priorities within the remit of the department and extraordinary constraints on our budget, the Department of Justice is not, at this time, in a position to provide funding for the alleygating programme."

Mr Pengelly said that department had helped the Council in the past to fund alley gates, "albeit this has usually been on the recommendation of policing colleagues for express and pressing community protection needs".

Mr Pengelly's letter has been presented to the Council's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee and is due to be discussed at the full council meeting on December 1.