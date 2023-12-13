23 years on Gary's family appeal for information into his murder by loyalists

THE family of a man shot dead in Newtownabbey by loyalist paramilitaries 23 year ago have issued a fresh appeal to the public for information into the killing of their son.

Gary Moore (30) was shot dead while working on a building site in Monkstown on December 6, 2000.

The father-of-two had travelled from his hometown in Dungiven, Co Derry, on the morning of December 6 to work on the building site in Newtownabbey.

He had been carrying out work on a new development when he was approached by two gunmen. They shot him in the head and body and he is thought to have died instantly. No one has ever been prosecuted or convicted for his murder.

Previous applications for an inquest into Gary's murder in 2013 and 2020 relied upon contradictory information provided by state agencies regarding the DNA evidence which was found on the gun used in the shooting. The weapon used to murder Gary Moore is believed to have also been used in the murder of Gavin Brett and the attempted murder of Paul Farrell.

23 years on from the killing, Gary's parents Marie and Nevin Moore are appealing to the public to provide any information whatsoever to assist in a fresh police investigation and a further application to the Attorney General for a fresh inquest.

“We appeal to the public with all our hearts to come forward if they have any information which would be of assistance to us," said Marie.

"Even 23 years later we cannot leave Gary to rest while his killer or killers remain free.”

Patricia Coyle of Harte Coyle Collins Solicitors and Advocates added: "Gary Moore’s murder took place after the Good Friday Agreement. There is no legal bar regarding a potential prosecution of those responsible. His murder was sectarian.

"Our clients have serious concerns regarding the rigour of the original police investigation. They have been badly served by the entire criminal justice system to date.

"My clients believe that members of the public may have information which would assist them and the police in their search for the truth.

"We ask that anyone with information in relation to the murder of Gary Moore on December 6, 2000 in Monkstown, Newtownabbey come forward and provide that information as soon as possible.”