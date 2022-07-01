Market residents welcome 94 new homes for Gasworks site

WELCOME NEWS: Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey joined the Market Development Association team to welcome the planning permission for 94 homes at the Gasworks

THE Market Development Association have welcomed the granting of planning permission for 94 new family homes at the Gasworks by Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee on Monday evening.

Residents had collected petitions, lobbied political representatives, participated in the consultation process and, when necessary, protested to secure the homes.

In a community which, year on year, has over 110 homeless families on the waiting list, the 94 new homes will have a considerable impact.

Market Development Association Director Fionntán Hargey said: “We welcome the granting of planning permission to Radius to build 94 much needed new homes, and those social components of the wider masterplan which will help build a sustainable community.

"While the community struggled for decades to secure a place at the table, I believe this will now be looked on as a model for socially inclusive development in the city.”

Meanwhile Communities Minister and South Belfast MLA, Deirdre Hargey added: “This £13 million investment will see the delivery of 94 new homes for families.

"This has been down to the hard work on the ground over many years, and the residents led campaign along with political and community activists, and will transform this site and re-stitch the Market community back into the city and onto the river.”