‘GENTLE GIANT JAMIE A CREDIT TO HIS FAMILY’

THE teacher of a Bearnageeha past pupil who died suddenly has described him as “an incredible young man”.



The death of Jamie Maguire (22) has shocked the New Lodge and numerous moving tributes have been paid online.



Jamie Maguire (22) died suddenly on April 18. Jamie was a past pupil of St Patrick’s College Bearnageeha, now known as Blessed Trinity College after its merger.



Laura Johnston, who was head of Drama at the former school. taught Jamie and has been in close contact with his heartbroken mother, Andrea, since his sad passing.



“Jamie’s mum, Andrea told me he was her pride and joy and always will be,” said Laura. “He loved all his family and was the first boy in over 50 years in the family. He was a gentle giant and would be so proud of all the tributes to him from family and friends.



“Jamie was one our fabulous GCSE Drama students and joined us on our school trip to New York. He was a credit to his family. He was an incredible young man. No words could describe the light that Jamie brought into our lives. He had a heart of gold with the biggest smile.



“We will forever carry him in our hearts. My heart is broken that he has been taken so soon. We pray for his mummy Andrea and the entire family circle at this sad time.”



A number of tributes were also paid on social media by his friends and family.

Riona Fitzpatrick said: “I still can’t believe the news of Jamie Maguire. It is an absolute shock.



“He was always the most kindest, genuine, big softy and big-hearted person going.

“He wouldn’t pass you without a hug and a check-in.



“Look over your friends Jamie, especially your wee mummy at this hard time. Forever young.”



Newington FC also posted a short message of condolence to Jamie.

“With the heaviest of hearts we post this message, our thoughts and prayers are with former youth team player Jamie Maguire who passed away.”



Jamie’s Requiem Mass took place at St Patrick’s church in Donegall Street on April 21.