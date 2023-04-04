Geraldine McKee remembered as an 'eternal volunteer and campaigner for older people'

TRIBUTES: Geraldine McKee who passed away last week

TRIBUTES have been paid to a West Belfast woman, who will be remembered for her work in promoting an age-friendly city.

Geraldine McKee from Blacks Road died peacefully at hospital surrounded by her loving family on March 26.

Geraldine was heavily involved in age-friendly work through Belfast City Council to ensure organisations work together to make sure the quality of life for people is enhanced as they age.

She was a dedicated member of the Belfast Fifty Plus Forum, Greater Belfast Seniors Forum, Healthy Ageing Strategic Partnership and the Healthy Ageing Reference Group.

At Monday night's Belfast City Council meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Matt Garett rose in the chamber to pay tribute to Geraldine.

“Geraldine was a constituent of mine from the Blacks Road but she was a neighbour and a friend," he said.

SORELY MISSED: Sinn Féin councillor Matt Garrett and Geraldine McKee

"Geraldine was an eternal volunteer and campaigner for older people in Belfast and beyond.

"Whenever she attended meetings, she was never afraid to give her opinion and speak up on the forums to health professionals, senior council officers and indeed elected members.

"She always promoted age-friendly Belfast and always encouraged older people to get involved in some of them groups.

"She will be a massive loss to our community but her legacy will live on through some of the work she was involved in through the age-friendly Belfast plan.

"In her passing, I would like to thank Geraldine for the all the work that she did."

Lord Mayor Tina Black said Geraldine was a “wonderful woman” who said she was an enormous help to all the Lord Mayors, herself included.

UUP Alderman Sonia Copeland said she knew Geraldine for over 20 years through cross-community work.

"We became very close friends and she was an absolutely lovely lady. She loved attending the age-friendly events and was a vital part of that.

"I know that I will miss her as will her community."

Geraldine was the beloved wife of the late Michael, a loving mother to Mandy, Michael and Dermot, a much loved grandmother to Leah, Cara, Dermot, Ryan, Siobhan, Michael and Lynsey and a much loved sister.

Her funeral Requiem Mass took place at St Anne's Church last Thursday, before cremation in Roselawn Crematorium on Tuesday evening (April 4 ) at 6.40pm.