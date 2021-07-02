Ardoyne Council trailblazer Gerard McGuigan ‘leaves us with the fondest of memories’

FUNERAL: Gerard McGuigan's cortege makes its way into Holy Cross church in Ardoyne, the coffin draped in a tricolour

ARDOYNE republican veteran Gerard McGuigan leaves those who knew him with the "fondest of memories," mourners were told at his funeral.

The 66 year-old former Sinn Féin councillor passed away on Friday. His Funeral Mass took place on Tuesday morning at Holy Cross Church in Ardoyne.

The Mass was said by Gerard's longtime friend Fr Gary Donegan, who spoke in his eulogy of his memories of Gerard.

“I first met Gerard McGuigan in the Crumlin Star, and other members of Fleadh, when I was asking their assistance in marshalling the relics of St Therese,” said Fr Gary.

“He grew up in Jamaica Street and went to school at Holy Cross Boys' and St Gabriel’s.

“He spent most of his life in Belfast, apart from a short spell in Dundalk.

“1969 changed lives for people in this area and Gerard was no different. He came from a very patriotic home.

“The Troubles impacted greatly on the McGuigan family and one Christmas, his sisters were in Armagh women’s prison and his brothers in Long Kesh.

“Gerard was incarcerated on two occasions. He spent time in Long Kesh and on the Maidstone prison ship.

“In 1976, he married his beloved Rosemary and went on to become a father-of-three – Gareth, Cormac and Bronagh.

“He owned a fruit shop in Brompton Park and also worked as a barman in the Shamrock.”

Fr Gary also took time to praise Gerard’s work as a Sinn Féin councillor during tough days at City Hall.

Gerard McGuigan leaving an Easter Rising commemoration in North Belfast in 2017. Thomas McMullan, belfastmedia.com

“In 1985, Gerard became the first Sinn Féin councillor elected for North Belfast, alongside Bobby Lavery.

“It was a very different and dangerous times for councillors. The McGuigan house was attacked on two different occasions.

“Gerard went on to play a full role in the transformation of Belfast City Council into the open and democratic political forum post-ceasefire.”

Fr Gary also praised Gerard for his dedication to the Church and Holy Cross Parish.

“Gerard had a strong faith. We say goodbye to someone who leaves us with the fondest of memories.

“He took pride in cooking on a Sunday and had garlic butter with everything.

“Family was so important to him. He was a member of the board of governors at Holy Cross Girls Primary School during the blockade. His experience and guidance was very much needed during that time.

“He was also a keen fundraiser for Holy Cross parish and the church which led to the renovation of the church and the Houben Centre.

“Gerard suffered a severe stroke 15 years ago. It led to huge changes for himself, his family and friends.

“I left the Mater Hospital in tears after anointing my friend, thinking that he had gone and the next time I would meet him would be his funeral.

“Gerard ‘The Bird’ pulled through. I remember at his daughter’s wedding, he took time to greet all the guests as a proud father. It was the Gerard of old.”

Gerard was laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery.