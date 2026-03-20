THE Irish language has more than two thousand years of unbroken history behind it. Apart from Greek, it has the oldest literature of any living European language. It is the badge of a civilization whose values were vastly different from the one which has sought to subjugate us. Of course, Irish culture is wider than the Irish language and wider than Gaelic games, music, dance and story-telling. Add to this the myriad traditions of urban and rural Ireland, of ancient and modern customs, of Protestant, Catholic and other religious tendencies, of the influence of the new Irish who have come to our shores from all parts of the globe, and we have some sense of the diversity of our island people. All of this is great cause for celebration and is as thoroughly Irish as any other aspect of our society.

However, there are huge challenges confronting the Irish language, Irish speakers and Gaeltacht communities. In a recent article in the Irish Times, Conchúr Ó Giollagáin, a Gaelic Research Professor from Scotland, and Brian Ó Curnáin, an Associate Professor at the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies, are scathing of the Irish establishment and its failure to support the language.

In their article, headlined ‘Ireland’s power class has a colonial attitude to the Irish language’, they write: “[The] State’s perspective on the Irish language and its speakers has become indistinguishable from that of British colonial rule... The socio-political indifference about the social challenges of speaker communities is as evident today as it was in the pre-independent era. When it comes to Ireland’s struggling native culture, the State’s institutional power class are the new colonialists.”

The two Professors conducted an 18-month review of the effectiveness of language-planning schemes in the Gaeltacht. They assert that what is going on is “official disregard for the demise of the last remaining Irish-speaking communities”.

If the Irish language is to have a future, they believe, and I support them, that those who “cherish Irish” have to find a way to challenge this.

One place the Irish language is growing, although not without difficulties, is the North. Recently released figures by the Department of Education have revealed an almost 400 per cent rise in the last 25 years in the number of pupils attending Irish medium education.

In 2001 there were just over 1,600 pupils. Today that figure is close to 8,000 and the numbers keep growing each year. However, the Irish medium education sector is facing a crisis. Currently there are only two secondary level schools in the North – one in West Belfast and the other in Dungiven. There are several post-primary schools that have Irish streams but these are insufficient to meet the demand for places.

More schools are needed at all levels to meet the needs of the sector but this is especially important in respect of post-primary.

The Department of Education has failed to properly plan for Irish medium education. The strategy proposal it is currently preparing will not be ready until next year. And even then it will take several more years to put into effect.

Pat Sheehan MLA is trying to short circuit this by bringing forward legislation that will help ensure there are enough staff to support this growth. Its also up to the Education Minister to provide proper investment in Irish-medium education.

Not easy to see a way out of this US-Israel debacle

THE illegal Israeli attacks against Lebanon and the equally illegal Israeli/US assault on Iran continue to dominate the media agenda. The financial cost to the USA of over a billion dollars a day and the rising cost of oil, petrol and gas are also major talking points. The cost of living crisis is set to get worse.

The number of Lebanese and Iranian citizens killed as a consequence of the massive bombing campaign barely rates a mention in a western media that has largely become a propaganda wing of the aggressors – Israel and the USA.

There have of course been exceptions, especially around the missile attack on February 28 on the Shajarah Tayyebeh primary school in Minab in Southern Iran. Media investigations into the attack, which left around 150 people dead, mainly schoolgirls, have expressed their confidence that the school was hit by a US Tomahawk missile.

SLAUGHTER: A US Tomahawk missile about to explode in an Iranian primary school

The international focus should be on ending the war and finding a diplomatic solution. However, it is difficult to see any end soon. Israel is getting what it has sought for decades – a US-led assault on Iran. Netanyahu is not interested in a diplomatic solution. And President Trump seems more than willing to support him in this. In an NBC interview he declared that although Iranian facilities on Kharg Island have been demolished, he may order further attacks “just for fun”.

Moreover, under cover of this wider conflict Israel continues its genocidal war on the people of Gaza and the ethnic cleansing of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Thankfully, some are standing up against the Israeli genocide. Last week Iceland and the Netherlands joined the South Africa v Israel genocide case at the International Court of Justice. This expands the number of states supporting the case to 18.

The South African case was initiated in December 2023 and accuses Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention. In September last year a UN commission of inquiry, using evidence and methodology similar to that of the ICJ, concluded that Israel has committed genocide .

Two weeks ago former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and I addressed the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee on the Irish peace process and its lessons for the Middle East. I made clear my view that the Peace Committee set up by President Trump will not bring about a just peace. That will only be possible through a process of inclusive dialogue. “Such a process must be based on the right to self-government of the people of Palestine,” I said. “Adherence to the UN Charter must be paramount. It must uphold international law.”

I urged the Irish government to encourage “international opposition to Israel’s illegal actions” and in this context to deliver the Occupied Territories Bill and the Illegal Israeli Settlements Divestment Bill 2023.

I also called on the Palestinian leaders and organisations to unite behind a single focused strategy, with clear end goals and a united leadership speaking with one voice. National unity – unity of action, unity of politics, unity of leadership for the Palestinian people – is now needed more than at any time since the Nakba in 1948.

A busy week

I’VE spent the week of Lá Fhéile Pádraig in Derry/London. As you read this my time in the Royal Courts of Justice should be coming to an end. Regrettably, the court case prevented me from joining in the St Patrick’s festivities in Belfast or here. I am assured the London Irish have a vibrant, hugely enjoyable celebration of Irish music, culture and language, so good luck to all the Paddys and Patricias.

The civil case is expected to conclude on Thursday, although that could slip. The case is based on hearsay and alleged intelligence claims made by witnesses who could provide no documentary supporting evidence. So far it has provided a platform for some highly offensive, insulting and untruthful commentary.

Comments on the last day of the London civil case 👇 pic.twitter.com/Cx0J8e2h2J — Gerry Adams (@GerryAdamsSF) March 19, 2026

What the judge makes of all of this we will know when he delivers his judgement, although that might not be for some time yet.

I want to thank my legal team and all of those who have offered their support and solidarity over recent weeks.

As I said on the first day I arrived at the court, I am here to defend myself and to challenge the allegations being made against me. I am here also out of respect for the claimants who had suffered grievously in the bomb explosions.

But the only thing that I am guilty of is being an Irish republican committed to ending British rule in our country and seeking to unite the people of Ireland on the basis of freedom, equality, peace and solidarity.

So, I hope you all had a great St Patrick’s Day. Tá súil agam go raibh Lá Fhéile Pádraig iontach agaibh. Ádh mór daoibh go léir.