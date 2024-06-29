GERRY ADAMS: Let's celebrate the creativity of Pádraig Fiacc

THE first book I wrote was Falls Memories. Brandon Books, led by the late Steve Mac Donagh, was my publisher. I asked Steve if we could include drawings by Michael McKernon. I didn’t know Michael but I was familiar with his fine line drawings. Steve indulged me, Michael obliged and Falls Memories was produced, enhanced by his artistry.

That was decades ago. In 1990.



I came across Michael again recently talking on a radio show about the unpublished poems of Pádraic Fiacc and the book which Michael and Fiona Gault have produced of Pádraic’s work. I have long been interested in Pádraic's poetry. He is one of Belfast’s almost forgotten poets. Born Pádraic Joseph O'Connor, he took on the name Fiacc in adulthood. I met him ages ago at a Féile An Phobail event in the Falls Library. I found him humorous and self-deprecating. He had an American twang to his speech which added to his delivery of poetic verse and observations about life, the world and Ireland.



His unpublished poems are now contained in a wonderful publication ‘Tear The Dead Day Back Alive’. Pádraig entrusted his literary estate to Michael in 2017. Fiona and Michael have collaborated in editing these largely unknown poems. They have published this collection in the centenary year of Pádraic’s birth, five years after his death in 2019. We should all be grateful to them and those who helped them in rediscovering Fiacc, including another local writer, Brendan Hamill.



Pádraic Fiacc’s creativity should be celebrated. Especially in his native city. He deserves recognition here. Born in the Falls district, he spent time in the USA when his mother emigrated there in 1929 with her three sons to join her husband, who had gone there before them and set himself up in business. It was there in the 1930s Pádraic started writing. He also came in contact with other poets and writers like Michael McLaverty and Padraic Colum. Michael McLaverty, one of my favourite writers, was one time the headmaster of Saint Thomas’s School on the Whiterock Road. Later, after Pádraic returned to live in Belfast in the 1940s he came to know Seamus Heaney, John Hewitt and others who were part of an emerging group of northern writers and poets.



Lack of space prevents me from expanding on the twists and turns of Pádraic’s personal and literary life. Michael McKernon and Fiona Gault have commenced that process. So read ‘Tear The Dead Day Back Alive’ to learn more of that and also to read the poetry they have rescued from obscurity. You won't be disappointed with the poems. Or the illustrations, including some by Michael McKernon.



‘Tear The Dead Day Back Alive’ - Unpublished Poems By Pádraic Fiacc. Michael McKernon and Fiona Gault. Published by MH Press.



Can we afford a united Ireland?

I HAVE written before about the work of Sinn Féin's Commission on the Future of Ireland and how it is giving voice to citizens' views on our future and in particular on the potential for constitutional change. I have attended most of the Commission's events. They are all about citizens having their say and usually consist of an independent panel of speakers engaging with an audience. They are also moderated by an independent chairperson. So while Sinn Féin organises these initiatives, once the opening formalities are over the party takes a back seat. We are there to listen.



Some of these events are People’s Assemblies. These are regional events and they have been held in cities like Belfast and Waterford, or along the border and in smaller locations like Lurgan and Strabane.



Other events have been sectoral such as 'Rural Communities in a New Ireland' at the National Ploughing Championship and at the Balmoral Show and 'Rights in a New Ireland' which focused on the opportunities reunification would provide for properly underpinning citizens' rights. There has also been a Women’s Assembly, a Gaeltacht Assembly and a Youth Assembly. The intention is to hold more of these.



So I am inviting you to an event which the Commission is hosting in the Europa Hotel, Belfast. on Friday, June 28 from 11am to 1pm. It will be different from the other events. This time there will be a panel of Sinn Féin speakers. It will focus on the economy. The Sinn Féin senior finance spokespeople Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Conor Murphy MLA and Pearse Doherty TD will be on the panel and the independent chairperson is Professor of Politics and Public Policy and Ulster University Provost Cathy Gormley Heenan.

So if you’re interested in whether we can afford Irish unity, who will pay for Irish unity, whether the economy will be stronger in a united Ireland, if you have a view on any of that, why not come along and let us know what you’re thinking. Or, like me, come along to listen and learn.



There is something very democratic about issuing an open call for people to get involved with the discussion and permitting everybody equal access. This is the type of work of course that the Irish government should be engaged in.



The government has the capacity to hold a discussion on Irish unity in every county on the same night if it wanted. I wholeheartedly support the work that is being done by the Shared Island Unit, but I think it could go further. Leo Varadkar hinted at this in his remarks at the recent Ireland's Future event in Belfast. He needs to act on the import of what he said. Hopefully we are not too far off the time when the Irish government will be an active persuader for reunification and for people on this island to govern our own affairs.



In the meantime, the rest of us will do our bit by providing a platform for people from all walks of life to come together to discuss the future we will all share. You can register to attend ‘Irish Unity & the All Island Economy’ on Eventbrite. Just search for 'Irish unity and the all island economy'.



Gaels against genocide in Gaza

SATURDAY was a busy day. Tons of Gaelic games on the go. Fitting it all in is a problem. But Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza certainly rose to the challenge. Their demonstration from Belfast's Writers' Square to the City Hall was mighty. Great speakers, including Antrim hurling star Neil McManus, and a massive crowd from all over the island. In county and club colours. Children and older Gaels. Young mothers with their babies. Family groups. Clubs from everywhere. Glen Philips was an excellent Fear an Tí.

SOLIDARITY: Gaels made their voices heard on Gaza in a city centre demo



If the people of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip were able to get a sense of the very genuine support the Gaeldom has for them it would fortify them in these truly terrible times. The Palestinian representatives on the platform certainly reflected their sense of this. So well done to Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza. Everyone involved and everyone who attended did us all proud. Dublin football legend Mickey Whelan addressed the big powers in an emotional finish to his remarks: "You may chose to look the other way but you cannot say you did not know."



Camogie All Star Jane Adams spoke for us all when she declared to the people of Palestine: "We see you and we are forever with you."



Standing with Danny D

BEFORE the Gaels Against Genocide event I made my way with hundreds of others to stand with Danny Devenny. I have known Danny since we did time together in Long Kesh in the 1970s. He was very close to our friend Bobby Sands. Danny designed the hunger strike posters and hundreds of leaflets. He was shot by British agents. He has worked from his teenage years until now for Irish freedom and social justice. That is still at the core of his activism.

TARGETED: Danny Devenny with supporters at the International Wall

He pioneered, with others like Mo Chara, Andrea, Marty and Mickey Doc and big Sean in Ardoyne Belfast’s mural art and other creative activities. Last week he was threatened by elements who aren’t fit to lace his boots. So solidarity, Danny D. To you and to Deborah. As you say: "We should be focused on Palestine, not talking about this stuff."



That, by the way, is what the International Wall is about. The Palestinians. And that is what our community wants.







