GERRY ADAMS: Racists on the rise but... No Pasaran!

WORRYING: Crowds took to the streets in Paris to celebrate the victory of the right in the first round of voting

ACROSS Europe, in the USA, the Middle East and in England, regressive political elements are gathering strength. In the North of Ireland we have always had to contend with these forces. And historically the right wing have played a significant role in our affairs across the island. They were well represented in the conservatism of the Catholic hierarchy, which, like its fundamentalist Protestant counterparts in the North, had a privileged position for far too long. Everyone deserves full civil and religious rights. But no religious grouping should have the state to uphold its positions.

Fascists also emerged at different times. Cumann Na Gael – now Fine Gael – grew from the Blueshirts. Today we live in more enlightened times but the far right and other right wing tendencies are raising their heads once again. They must be vigorously, peacefully and resolutely resisted by citizens and be subject also to the rule of law.

Racism and sectarianism are products and symptoms of colonialism and imperialism. They divide and conquer people by exploiting fears and insecurities, especially in times of change. Ireland, which has suffered from colonialism, has a natural affinity with other colonised countries. It is no accident that Irish people are famously generous in our contributions to victims of famine and war, or for example in our support for the people of Palestine and other oppressed people. But not everyone in Ireland supports these positions.

The presence of people of a different skin colour or others who are obviously not local in communities across the island discommodes some folks. Protests and arson are now not unusual. In Belfast, loyalist paramilitaries intimidate these newcomers. But they also do the same with Catholics, so those from that community who decry the presence of refugees need to consider the company they are keeping.

So too for those who accuse immigrants of taking homes away from the rest of us. Or of taking benefits and overstretching public services. Emigrants are not to blame for the housing crisis, North or South. That is the responsibility of those in government, particularly in Dublin. Simon Harris and Micheál Martin are to blame for the homeless crisis, not some unfortunate people fleeing death or destruction in other climes. And truth to tell, these poor people are not the threat to our public services. Again, that comes from government policy, particularly privatisation and lack of funding. The reality is that our health services in particular could not function without workers from other countries.

But when people are getting it rough it is easy to understand why their fears can be exploited by right wing elements.

Marine Le Pen declares there will be Mass Deportations if her party wins the upcoming French election: “Give me ONE reason to keep on our territory foreigners who collaborate with a totalitarian ideology that wants the death of the French?”



She will Make France Great Again! 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/XnebcE3rr2 — Cillian (@CilComLFC) June 12, 2024

People who have concerns about the unregulated influx of refugees into communities already under pressure are not necessarily racists. But the absence of coherent Government policy to offer refuge to those who deserve it has assisted the efforts of those who are racists. By such government incompetence are decent people sucked into racist behaviour.

Populist action by Simon Harris and Micheál Martin like the destruction of tents used by desperate homeless refugees will solve nothing in the longer term. Look at the shameful treatment of the Travelling community for decades if an example of the unworthiness of that behaviour is needed.

No. What is required is a firm resolve to face down the right wingers while promoting and implementing progressive policies based on tolerance, equality, objective need and respect. And by actively building public services including social and affordable housing.

Equality and democracy are interdependent. If governments do not improve the social and economic well being and rights of all their people what value does democracy hold for those people?

In such an unfair dispensation racists and right wingers will thrive. Our duty is to oppose them. To make sure that they shall not pass.

RIP Tommie and Micheál

I WAS very shocked to hear of Tommie Gorman’s death. I had been with Tommie just two weeks before at an event in Dublin. He had already texted me to tell me his cancer was back. He told me as he always did that he was “Never better.” That was one of his little sayings, and the name of his book, incidentally.

He said to me “It's okay, it's no problem” and he gave me a hug. We had a yarn and subsequently we texted each other again after that. Approaching his operation, I also reached out to wish him good luck. I want to send my heartfelt condolences to Ceara, Joe and Moya, to Tommie’s sister Mary and his brother Michael. He really missed his sister Paula, who died recently.

FRIENDS: Tommie Gorman with Michelle O'Neill and Gerry Adams

His death is a great loss to his family and to his friends. Mo comhbhrón leo.

Being from the North West, Tommie knew Martin McGuinness and Pat Doherty before he knew me. I really only got to know him properly when he became RTÉ’s northern editor. Our relationship started off pretty robustly. We had quite a few arguments off air but we settled down and I got to know him very well, though at times some of his broadcasts drove some republicans mad.

But there was also a little private side to Tommie where he stepped outside of his journalistic role and befriended people. This included people within the leadership of the DUP. He went about gently building bridges between the Sinn Féin leadership and that leadership.



He would come quietly and give me and Martin his view of what was going on. He was always positive and always trying to encourage and I'm sure he did the same thing with the DUP. Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster's presence along with Michelle O Neill and mé féin at his funeral is proof of that.

When we came to the point back in the day when Sinn Féin and the DUP got talking formally, Tommie had made sure that we already had some personal understanding of each other's positions. Tommie always said he wouldn't go public about any of this and he never did.

So I am pleased and proud to say that at the end of his life we were very good friends. That was part of Tommie’s character. He befriended people. He loved making connections.

He fought his cancer so bravely. He advocated for cancer sufferers.

He went at my request at times to talk to friends of mine who were diagnosed with cancer and he very gently gave them counselling and mentored them. No doubt he did this with others as well. He got many people on to a scheme for cancer treatment in Sweden which he also availed of. He was always helpful and was always prepared to go and help people.

Tommie loved RTÉ and Sligo Rovers. He loved Christy Moore. He loved the peace process.

Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh and Tommie were buried on the same day. I listened to Micheál’s funeral service on Raidió na Gaeltactha on my way to Tommie’s funeral in West Sligo.

My memories of Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh are the same as everybody else who loves Gaelic games. It's that lilting, poetic West Kerry voice in and out of Irish and English telling the story, lyrically lifting the game beyond at times what was happening on the pitch. I used to love listening to his commentary on the radio.

ICON: Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh was so much more than the voice of Irish sport

Two things stick out in my head. He spoke at an event in Cork City Hall that I was speaking at about the future of Ireland. Mícheál chose to read a poem. It was a song by Paul Robeson called ‘My House’. It was to give his sense of the type of Ireland he wanted to see. That is a country with room in it for everyone.

Another memory is of Micheál reading ‘The Beautiful Game’ at young Tyrone Gael Cormac McAnallen’s funeral. He stood at Cormac’s graveside and read this gorgeous poem on that sad day.



The Beautiful Game

Less than a minute remains on the clock,

As I tighten my lace and turn down my sock.

One last chance, and it's ALL down to me,

It must be a goal, for we need all three.



I step up to the ball and look towards the posts.

Is that the crowd I hear, or is it the ghosts

Of men who before me who have faced the same test,

And never once failed to give it their best?



My father he gave my the love of it all,

When he guided my arms to strike that first ball.

A hurley a football, its the same thing to me.

It’s playing the game that matters you see.



From boys in a field to a big crowd roar,

There’s never been anything to excite me more.

From the day I can’t walk,

And even then about the game I’ll still talk.



The few steps to the ball now seem like a mile,

But a well placed shot and I’ll be carried in style

On shoulders of teammates expressing their joy,

It's a dream that’s consumed me since I was a boy.



My feet pound the ground, my foot sends the ball,

It sails through the air over men who are tall.

Then dipping and curling, it finds the goal,

And just for a moment I’m in touch with my soul.



A whistle blows hard and I awake from my dream.

I’m watching my own son play for the team,

And but maybe one day they’ll announce HIS name

As he steps out to play - the beautiful game.

Brendan Kane



Ba guth na Gael Micheal. Glor Cumann Luath Cleas Ghea. Laoch. Fear usail. Éireannach agus Gaeilgeoir iontach. Mo comhbhrón leis a clann fosta agus a chairde.

He was the best of who and what we are.