Gerry Kelly: Residents must not be ignored following Twelfth incidents

FLASHPOINT: Rathcoole Protestant Boys stopped outside the office of Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly to dance, sing and play The Sash

NORTH Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly says nationalist residents must not be ignored following a number of incidents on the Twelfth.

In one widely-reported incident, members of the Rathcoole Protestant Boys band stopped to sing and dance and play 'The Sash' outside the constituency office of Mr Kelly on the Antrim Road in Glengormley.

In a separate incident later the same night, a group of 20 or so young people returning from Orange parades, some of whom clearly drunk and in possession of carry-outs, made their way up the Ardoyne Road singing 'The Sash' and shouting abuse at Ardoyne residents enjoying the fine weather in their gardens.

Mr Kelly said both incidents have been reported to the Parades Commission and the PSNI.

"Both incidents were a disgrace and I know of further incidents and breaches of determinations made by the Parades Commission on Clifton Street at Carrick Hill," he said.

"Misplaced triumphalist and bigoted behaviour like this is designed to stoke division in our community and should have no place in today’s society.

"Both incidents are being reported to the police and to the Parades Commission by residents and must not be ignored.

"I also want to commend the Crumlin and Ardoyne Residents' Association for their years of work, which continued last week when they were in with the Parades Commission representing residents’ views and objections.

"It is at times a frustrating and thankless task but their perseverance over the years has been of great service to the wider Ardoyne community."