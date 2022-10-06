Get fit and active at Brook Leisure Centre

BROOK Leisure Centre, located on Summerhill Road, Dunmurry is a £15 million investment and has created a brand new facility at the heart of the community in the Colin area. The centre boasts a spacious gym with 60 workout stations including state-of-the-art Technogym cardio and resistance stations, dedicated free weight and functional training areas.

The fitness studio offers a variety of classes from yoga to total body conditioning. For the first time in the Colin area, there is now a four lane swimming pool, complete with sensory lighting and sounds making this the largest sensory pool in the UK and Ireland. There are seven new 3G outdoor pitches. Three are covered for all-weather use. There is an outdoor hurling wall adjacent to the pitches. Over 40 sports clubs across Belfast use the pitches at Brook Leisure Centre every week and it has become a centre for sporting development in the area.

The centre has a popular indoor inflatapark called Air Venture which is suitable for kids of all ages. Sessions run from Thursday through to Sunday.

The health improvement room supports a range of specialist programmes including Healthwise and MacMillan Move More. Accessible centre facilities include Pool pod, lifts, toilets, showers and changing.

The team at Brook are at the heart of the community, supporting initiatives from six local schools, Men’s Shed, Colin Family Autism, Sure Start and have fundraised for local mental health awareness and suicide preventions charities.

If you would like to find out more about any of facilities or activities on offer at Brook visit ww.better.org.uk/brook or follow them on Facebook and Instagram