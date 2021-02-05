Get kitted out for the global SPAR Craic 10K

JOIN THE GLOBAL EVENT: You too could look the part on St Patrick’s Day next month

THE Belfast St Patrick’s Day traditional curtain raiser is just over a month away and it is time to get kitted out for this year’s virtual event.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the SPAR Craic 10K race is going global in 2021 with runners from across the world invited to take part in the virtual event. This year will also see the introduction of a SPAR Craic 5k and 1k, giving as many runners as possible a chance to get our national day of celebration off to a healthy start.

To help with that feeling of participation, we have produced some unique SPAR Craic 10k and 5k virtual event clothing, in the form of a t-shirt or vest. Made with 100% polyester, neoteric textured fabric with inherent wickability, it will help you in your virtual efforts for this year’s event.

ENJOYING THE CRAIC: Running on St Patrick’s Day back in 2019

The t-shirt or vest is priced at £18, plus postage and packaging and is available from www.aisling-events.com. We also want to hear from all participants, no matter what timezone you are in on St Patrick’s Day. We want to hear about your run on social media using our hashtag #CRAIC10K Record your run on a Garmin/Fitbit or other smart device and post a screenshot of your results on our SPAR Craic 10k facebook page.

Everyone who completes and verifies their St Patrick’s Day run will receive a finisher’s medal. Our charity partner, Marie Curie Cancer Care will also receive a £1 donation from every registration fee.

So, whether you’re in Anchorage or Antrim, Brussels or Buncrana, Caracas or just craic-ers, we want you to put your best foot forward as part of our national celebrations and join us in going green and global. The Registration fee is priced at £15 per person and you can sign up until March 17. We expect all our participants to follow all relevant guidance from the government, police and our sport – particularly in relation to out-of-home exercise and social distancing.

Runners should consider the time of day and period of time they exercise, carefully select their route, and apply social distancing to stay clear/give priority to pedestrians and people using public spaces.

Participants should inform someone of where they are going and check in with them on their return; carry an ICE (in case of emergency) card with their details; or advice on any other appropriate arrangements they should make.