Residents frozen out of £600 energy payment

CALL FOR HELP: Amy McGahey and Sarah-Louise Barclay from Glen Alva Family Centre on the Cliftonville Road

A LOCAL councillor has called for a resolution to be found after residents at a North Belfast shared living complex were told they would not be entitled to the £600 energy payment.

Households began receiving the single one-off payment from mid-January. Customers who pay their electricity bills by direct debit have their payment paid directly into their bank accounts whilst those who pay quarterly or use pre-payment meters receive vouchers in the post to be redeemed at post offices.

The North Belfast News was contacted by residents of Glen Alva Family Centre on the Cliftonville Road which is run by the Salvation Army charity who said they had been told they would not be receiving any £600 payment. The issue revolves around only one account being registered at the address, despite each of the 20 residents having their own supply.

Amy McGahey, a resident at Glen Alva Family Centre, said she felt she was being "discriminated" against.

"For my gas, I have a card and go to the shop and buy it the same as everyone else does," she explained. "For the electric, it is bought from the staff. I am still buying it the same as everyone else too.

"We are definitely being discriminated against for the £600 from the government.

"We have to cope with the rising cost of energy too. It would be a really good help."

Sinn Féin councillor Nicola Bradley has been working with Glen Alva Family Centre and the energy company to find a resolution.

“Let’s be absolutely clear, the residents should get their £600 energy payment and this anomaly in the system needs resolved urgently," she said.

“I’ve spoken to the Salvation Army and the energy company who have both confirmed that as there is only one central account registered at this address, only one £600 payment will be issued.

“This is completely unfair and unacceptable given residents are being charged the same high energy prices as everyone else during the cost of living crisis.

“People have waited long enough for this payment and must have budgeted for this money to help them through the winter.

“To be told they weren’t getting the payment has come as a devastating blow but we are determined to continue to advocate on residents' behalf so that a resolution is found.”

A Salvation Army spokesperson said: "We are concerned our tenants cannot access this cost of living payment they are entitled to – and have contacted the energy company and local councillors to try and resolve this matter.

"We have been clear that each resident is responsible for paying their own energy bill which means they should each be entitled to an individual payment.”