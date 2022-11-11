Glen Road patients speak of their shock after closure of GP practice

SIGN OF THE TIMES: The sign on the railings notifying patients of the closure

PATIENTS of a Glen Road GP surgery have expressed their concerns after it was revealed that the practice branch is moving to North Belfast.

A sign on the railings of the Crossin and Higgins surgery notified patients turning up at the building: “The practice will operate from our main site Carrick Hill Medical Centre."

The Glen Road practice, which has recently seen a reduction in services, has over 3,000 patients on its books. The practice has faced a range of challenges due to a shortage of GPs. Despite multiple advertisements, the practice has been unable to recruit new doctors.

“We have been advertising for three GP positions in a variety of forums but have attracted no interest. This is an indication of the crisis in General Practice currently in Northern Ireland," read a letter to patients.

“Despite multiple advertisements we have been unable to recruit new doctors. This is a situation a lot of practices are currently facing in Northern Ireland.

“We are not able to provide a safe service to our patients in both sites, so we are regrouping our services to Carrick Hill Medical Centre. All patients will be seen in Carrick Hill Medical Centre and not in The Glen Road Surgery. This change will enable us to continue to deliver safer and personal care to you. Collections of prescriptions will be from your local pharmacy or Carrick Hill Surgery only.”

Patients of the surgery have spoken out about their apprehensions traveling cross the city for appointments and the lack of consultation prior to the closure.

Marty Black told the Andersonstown News: “The first that I had heard of it was through Facebook. I didn’t know anything about it until you had run a story on it.

“Honestly, I couldn’t believe it. I was in disbelief when I was reading it.

“The surgery was closed two days a week and as a patient we never even thought anything of that. There was no consultation or nothing to say that they were going to close the surgery two days a week and then the bombshell hit that they were going to close the surgery altogether. It’s a major inconvenience for local people using that surgery.

“Even with the cost of fuel to have to drive over there or anyone who has to get a taxi if they don’t drive. Through Covid, it was hard enough to try get an appointment with the doctor or get through to the surgery.

“I wouldn’t have found the information out until you covered it, and then later on that evening about quarter-past-five I received a text message from the surgery which brought you to a link that told you about the closure of the surgery. That link could have gone out two or three days before the closure to let patients know or even have a consultation with patients to say how do they feel. Patients should have had an input into the decision to close it.”

Another patient has stressed the impact the closure has had as someone who experiences mental health and mobility issues.

“I’m actually devastated. I live alone. I have mental health and mobility issues,” said Mary Ramirez.

“I know partly this is the underinvestment of the NHS by the Tory party. It is diabolical really. People left to either give up or go private if they can afford it. I was at A&E a few weeks ago after I couldn’t get through to my GP for an entire week. I’m a grown woman but I felt like crying like a baby, that shows how helpless I felt.

“I travelled to Carrick Hill last week. I did not like it, I’d never been before. Thankfully my niece gave me a lift. But I couldn’t otherwise do it. I know many people are affected by this, I have family members that belong to this practice. I really feel sad.”

Political representatives from the West Belfast have expressed their concerns at the closure of the practice branch.

Councillor Rónan McLaughlin spoke with the Andersonstown News last week when the sign on the railings was erected.

“There has been a reduction of services when it has been operating. I think it initially went to three days and then was reduced to two days," he said. "Now with this new sign it appears that all services have been moved over to Carrick Hill which obviously isn’t ideal considering it’s a very well used surgery in the area.

“To be honest, it’s crucial to try and save this local service. It’s a vital resource in the area. Certainly, a move like this isn’t good for West Belfast whatsoever.

The Councillor confirmed he and his Sinn Féin colleagues Aisling Reilly MLA, Paul Maskey MP and Órlaithí Flynn MLA would be talking to the GP Federations and the Belfast Trust about the closure.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll also expressed his concern.

"This is an incredibly worrying situation that could see patients denied basic healthcare," he stated. "People from this community can't be expected to travel to North Belfast to visit a GP. Those patients who are sick or vulnerable may not be able to."