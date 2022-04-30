Glenalina Lodge residents to be moved after fire safety audit at care home

RESIDENTS living in the Glenalina Lodge Care Centre on Springfield Road have been given days to be placed in alternative accommodation after the Fire Service issued a Prohibition Notice on the owners Radius Housing following a recent fire safety audit.



In April 2012, the family of Kathleen Fegan called for the home, which was then known as Owenvale Court and under the management of the St John of God Association, to be closed after she died in blaze which started in a bathroom at the facility.



Following the incident, the home came under the management of current provider Care Circle Group and was rebranded as Glenalina Lodge in 2015.



Care Circle told the Andersonstown News that they requested an inspection from the Fire Service after raising concerns about the safety of the building with Radius Housing.

“Glenalina Lodge Care Centre is owned by Radius Housing who is fully responsible for all repairs, maintenance, and the structural integrity of the building, whilst Care Circle Home Management Limited (CCHML) is the registered care provider for Glenalina Lodge Care Centre,” a spokesperson said.



“As a responsible care provider, we escalated our concerns about the risk posed to residents due to inadequate fire stopping and compartmentation defects in the building to the relevant authorities, and requested Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service carry out an official audit. This audit has resulted in a Prohibition Notice and Enforcement Notice being issued to the owner.



“We are working in partnership with Belfast HSC Trust, South Eastern Trust and RQIA to ensure safe, alternative accommodation is identified for residents. Whilst we appreciate the distress this may cause to residents and their families, the safety of those who live and work within the building remains our ultimate concern. Radius will need to complete necessary remedial works to ensure the building meets the required standards, in line with the current Fire Safety Regulations.”



Care Circle added that their team’s immediate focus is on supporting their residents and their families.



“We are thankful for their support, and we are in ongoing dialogue with staff regarding their own circumstances,” they said.



A spokesperson for Radius added: “The safety and security of the people who live and work in our buildings is of paramount importance to us.



“Recent surveys have identified essential works to be performed which we have prioritised and which have commenced on Monday (25 April).



“We are now working with the management of the Glenalina Lodge, the NIFRS and our contractors to determine the most appropriate solution taking all matters into consideration. In the meantime additional safety measures have been put in place and we will assist our partners, the residents and the staff towards the earliest possible completion of the works."



A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Following a recent fire safety audit at Glenalina Lodge Care Home, Belfast, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) issued a Prohibition Notice after fire safety concerns were identified.



“This notice requires all residents to be moved to alternative accommodation, allowing remedial works to be undertaken to address these concerns.



“We understand the impact this will have on the residents and their families but the safety of every resident is of paramount importance.



“The management of Glenalina Lodge is working in partnership with Belfast Trust, South Eastern Trust and RQIA to ensure safe, alternative accommodation is identified for all those currently living at this home.



“To mitigate the current risks, arrangements have been put in place at the home with the agreement of NIFRS and RQIA, which includes the presence of fire safety wardens on a 24 hour basis.”