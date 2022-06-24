Missed bin collections and fly-tipping blamed for rat infestation

A GLENCOLIN woman has told how Belfast City Council has written to residents to warn about fly-tipping as a rat infestation grips the area.

The concerned resident said the estate has had a "bad rat infestation for the last few months".

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said the area has been blighted by fly-tipping and missed bin collections, which have created thriving environment for rodents.

"The public bin facing the shops would be overflowing and in our street for example you have people fly-tipping their rubbish because they can't get it lifted," she said.

"The Council sent us all letters last week about the fly-tipping and that they'd be keeping an eye on it and issuing fines if it continues."

She continued: "We have had a lot of issues with our bins. I always have to report that my brown bin hasn't been emptied and they always have to come back to do it."

She said residents believed rats had been disturbed due to nearby Glenmona housing development.

"They're all just running everywhere," she stated. "For a while there people had to bring in their bird feeders because it was just attracting them."

In a letter dated June 13, Belfast City Council warned that fly-tipping carried a maximum penalty of £2,500.

It also advised resident against leaving their bins out between collections.

"Please do not leave your bins in the street or entry between collections as this causes problems for local residents and our cleansing squads," the letter states.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “Waste collection operations are scheduled to service this area on a fortnightly basis, with general waste bins and recycling bins collected on alternate weeks. We are aware of increased levels of fly-tipping in this area and have consulted with local residents about the issue.

"Fly-tipping is an offence, with a fine of up to £2,500. We would advise residents that if they need to get rid of large household items like sofas, mattresses and white goods, our free bulky waste collection service can help. They can call 028 9027 0230 to make a booking. Our recycling centres are also open to Belfast residents, and can accept a wide range of items. Incidents of fly tipping can be reported via our website – www.belfastcity.gov.uk/streetcleaning - or by calling us on 028 9027 0230. ”