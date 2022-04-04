Department agrees to tackle Glengoland traffic concerns

WELCOME NEWS: Cllr Danny Baker and Cllr Séanna Walsh have been working with residents alongside MP Paul Maskey to address concerns regarding the junction

COLIN Councillor Danny Baker has welcomed a positive meeting with Department for Infrastructure officials regarding ongoing traffic concerns from Glengoland residents.

Cllr Baker and MP Paul Maskey met with the officials for a second time last week following a previous site visit which they had described as "disappointing".

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Cllr Baker said: "I am delighted that the Department are going to tidy up the line of sight and that they are going to review whether or not it will qualify for a new yellow box.

"These are a few improvements but we will continue to work away on this issue to make sure that it is as safe as possible for people entering and exiting Glengoland."

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesman said: “The Department has agreed to introduce a ‘side road ahead’ warning sign and ‘SLOW’ road marking text on the Stewartstown Road, between Michael Ferguson Roundabout and Glengoland Avenue for traffic travelling in the city bound direction.

"These measures will raise awareness to drivers of the junction at Glengoland Avenue and the possibility of emerging vehicles. In addition to this it is intended to relocate a street light in order to help improve visibility for drivers emerging from Glengoland Avenue.

“The Department has also undertaken to carry out a review of the situation following completion of these measures.”