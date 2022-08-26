Major investment will breathe new life into Glengormley

THE next stage of a major revitalisation scheme in Glengormley has been given the go ahead by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

As part of a £17.4m investment by the Council, Department for Communities and the UK Levelling Up Fund, planning approval has been granted for improvement works at shop front facades on Glenwell Road, from Creative Tiles to the Movie House Cinema.

The overall revitalisation scheme includes a range of projects aimed at breathing new life into the centre of Glengormley, such as the redevelopment of the former police station site into a new state-of-the-art flagship building hosting 20,000 sqft of modern flexible offices/workspace.

There are also plans for a remodelling and upgrade of Farmley car park and the creation of a one-way system from Farmley Road to Glenwell Road, as well as a significant public realm scheme in the town to include new pavements, street furniture, lighting and increased public pedestrian space.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross said: “These improvements works will provide a massive boost for Glengormley town centre by creating a more visually attractive and welcoming environment for shoppers and residents to enjoy.

“This combined with other regeneration projects which include the public realm scheme and planned improvements to traffic flow, will help improve connectivity, encourage people to stay in the town centre longer and will ultimately lead to major benefits for businesses and retailers.

“This major investment for Glengormley town centre is part of the Council’s plans to attract £1bn investment and create 2,000 jobs for the borough by 2025.”