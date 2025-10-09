Glengormley primary dumps the car in favour of cycling to school

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Liz Kimmins was at St Mary’s on the Hill Primary School in Glengormley on Wednesday to see pupils participating in the Active School Travel Programme.

The Programme, which is jointly funded by the Department for Infrastructure and the Public Health Agency, is delivered by Walk Wheel Cycle Trust (formerly known as Sustrans).

Minister Kimmins said: “I was delighted to come to St Mary’s on the Hill and was very impressed with the cycling skills on display from the pupils today as they participated in a session to learn new skills and to become more confident on two wheels.

“Choosing walking, wheeling and cycling is something we can all consider for our every day journeys and I am pleased that my Department, in partnership with the Public Health Agency, provide funding to allow for the Active School Travel Programme which is delivered by Walk Wheel Cycle Trust. The Programme helps to increase the number of children who regularly walk, wheel or cycle to school, reaping the positive health and wellbeing benefits that active travel can bring.

“It is encouraging to see pupils of St Mary’s participating in and enjoying the Programme firsthand and I would encourage schools to participate in behavioural change programmes where possible to improve our children’s confidence and proficiency in walking, wheeling and cycling.

“All the pupils were champions today and I look forward to seeing them continue their active travel journeys throughout their schooldays and beyond.”

David Tumilty, Senior Health Improvement Manager at the PHA said: “Encouraging children to build active travel into their daily routines from a young age is a key part of supporting long-term health and wellbeing. Cycling, in particular, is a fantastic way for young people to stay physically active – it helps improve cardiovascular fitness, strengthens muscles and bones, and supports overall development.

Minister Kimmins chats to some of the pupils

“Regular physical activity like cycling also helps children arrive at school more alert, focused, and ready to learn, which can have a positive impact on their performance in the classroom. The Active School Travel Programme not only helps pupils develop confidence and independence, but also fosters healthier habits that can last a lifetime.”

Claire Pollock, Head of Walk Wheel Cycle Trust said: “The Active School Travel programme is the only project tackling the school run in Northern Ireland and has proven its success over the past 10 years in enabling more children to travel actively to school.

"St Mary's on the Hill Primary is an excellent example of a school that is embracing the many benefits of active travel. After just two years in the programme, the number of pupils walking and wheeling to school has increased from 40 per cent to 68 per cent, while the number of pupils being driven to school has reduced from 60 per cent to 32 per cent. Next week is Cycle to School Week (13-17 October), and we encourage schools across the country to mark the week by celebrating pupils who choose to use pedal power for the school run."