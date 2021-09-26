Glengormley's Suzanne set for marathon effort in support of PIPS Charity

A NORTH Belfast woman is preparing to run the Belfast Marathon next month to raise funds to support a local suicide prevention and support charity.

Suzanne McCullagh (58), from Glengormley will run the 26.2 mile event on Sunday, October 3.

Suzanne is raising money for PIPS Charity on the Antrim Road, an organisation that have helped her family so much after a bereavement.

Her nephew, John Perry, took his own life 14 years ago, aged just 34.

IN MEMORY: John Perry who died 14 years ago

Suzanne’s sister, Patricia Perry is also a key member of the PIPS Family Group, who meet weekly.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Suzanne says she is hoping to raise as much money as possible for the vital work of PIPS.

Absolutely amazing work from NIE Networks. Thank you for your great generosity! We, at PIPS Charity, greatly appreciate your fundraising, and your sacrifice. Your support helps to further our mission through supporting those at risk of suicide and self-harm! @NIElectricity pic.twitter.com/67NnaWbAjh — PIPS Charity (@PipsCharity) September 24, 2021

“I always did a bit of running. I always wanted to do a marathon and did my first one when I was 50,” she explained.

“My friend helped train me and this one will be my eighth marathon. They have all been in aid of PIPS Charity.

“My sister Patricia is involved in the PIPS Family Group and obviously we lost my nephew John in 2007.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic, PIPS has really suffered in terms of funding, similar to other charities.

“It is obviously a charity close to our hearts ever since John passed away. Suicide is such a massive issue in our community and mental health is even more of an issue with people suffering isolation during lockdowns.

“There is no better time to raise money for PIPS and I hope I can do my bit to help them out once again.”

You can support Suzanne by donating to her fundraising page here.