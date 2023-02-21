Glengormley roadworks on new right-hand turning lane gets underway

WORK has commenced on a new right-hand turning lane in Glengormley to help address congestion and improve road safety.

The work, which started this week will install a right-hand turning lane on the Antrim Road at the junction of Church Way and Glenwell Road which is the main entrance to popular restaurants McDonald's and Tim Hortons.

A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the project which will include a lane closure from the Bank of Ireland to beyond the junction.

This will operate between 9.30am-4.30pm, Monday to Friday. Some pedestrian footways will also be affected as under-ground utilities will also be upgraded. It is proposed that the roadworks will continue to June.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross said: “While I welcome the introduction of this new right turn lane, I also recognise the disruption this will cause for several months.

"I would like to thank all the road users for their understanding and co-operation while this work is carried out to help alleviate the traffic congestion at this extremely busy junction.

“The overall regeneration programme planned for Glengormley is very impressive and will greatly improve the attractiveness of the area and increase the footfall back into the town centre.”

Local Sinn Féin councillor Rosie Kinnear welcomed the commencement of the work.

"This work will make Glengormley much safer and help the flow of traffic to homes and businesses off the main road.

"Unfortunately, it will mean that city bound traffic through Glengormley will go down to one lane from the Bank of Ireland. Although it is frustrating, this will hopefully reduce inconvenience."

For full details on the Glengormley Regeneration Scheme, and the improvements that are being made to the town, visit the Antrim and Newtownabbey website here.